Bill Barr talks to house committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection
The former attorney general resigned in December 2020 after publicly rebuking former President Donald Trump’s false claims.
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack confirmed it is in talks with former Attorney General Bill Barr. The new development comes as the panel seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump. MSNBC Contributors Betsy Woodruff Swan and Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation.
January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the committee has already spoken with former Attorney General William Barr, following the bombshell revelations uncovered in a Trump White House draft executive order that would have directed the U.S. military to seize voting machines in battleground states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss what Barr’s cooperation signals, how open hearings could affect midterm voters, and whether or not the committee will subpoena members of Congress.
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jan. 6 panel spoke to William Barr, but there is no information on what was said. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Sunday said the panel has spoken to former U.S. Attorney General William Barr.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intended to speak with...
Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, says the panel has "had conversations" with former Attorney General William Barr.
Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, is “making the same calculation: What will help her in the long run?” said her cousin.
“Donald cares only about Donald, more than he would care about his children," says Cohen. And “Ivanka is interested only in Ivanka.”
Video outtakes of Donald Trump could become key as a congressional committee prepares to hold Watergate-style televised hearings into the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 last year.
Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.