Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called former President Trump a “consummate narcissist,” adding that the former president regularly “engages in reckless conduct.”

“But the fact of the matter is, he is a consummate narcissist and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk,” Barr said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Barr, who served as an attorney general under Trump, described the former president as always putting his own interests above anything else, including the nation’s. He also said that Trump’s behavior outlined in the federal indictment against him was “not an isolated example.”

“If he was in the White House again, he will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests,” Barr said. “There’s no question about it. This is a perfect example of that.”

“He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego, but our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this,” he added.

Barr has been one of several former Trump administration officials who have broken with the former president over a indictment that includes 37 charges of mishandling classified documents and obstruction of justice.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges that include subsequent attempts to keep those documents, which included some of the nation’s most sensitive materials, from the government. Trump and his allies have maintained that the indictment was politically motivated against the former president, with Trump claiming that he did not do anything wrong by taking those documents.

Barr said Sunday that Justice Department “had no choice but to seek those documents.” Barr has also previously said that this is a “damning” indictment against Trump, saying that the former president was “wrong” to take those classified documents.



