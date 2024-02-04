Bill Belichick takes out full-page ad in Boston Globe to thank Patriots fans
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a full-page ad in the Boston Globe on Sunday to thank fans.
Steve Belichick has spent 12 seasons with the Patriots, while Brian Belichick has worked for the team for seven.
The stories you need to start your day: Israel’s day at U.N. court, Bill Belichick’s Patriots exit and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
It’s extremely hard to reach the Super Bowl multiple times without being a rockstar head coach. Reid eventually broke through and Shanahan has that same capability.
The match organizer apologized for the Messi no-show as the Hong Kong government threatened to pull funding: "The organizer owes all football fans an explanation."
The Wildcats struggled against the Longhorns' defense and fell out of first place in the Big 12.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which gave him a one-shot lead at the second designated event of the season.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Ivory Coast scored two late goals to stun Mali in the AFCON quarterfinals — 12 days after it was all but out of the tournament.
A 2007 Mitsubishi Colt CZ2 five-door hatchback in an English wrecking yard.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
