De Blasio calls on legislature to revoke Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Several New York politicians, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have weighed in on allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed two former aides over the last several years.

Multiple Democratic state legislators have called for Cuomo's resignation, though most lawmakers at the state and national level want an independent investigation to take place first. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden supports one, as well. Cuomo's office announced it had appointed former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead the review, but that didn't sit well with lawmakers, who argued the investigator should be appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James instead.

In response, the Cuomo administration reversed course to an extent Sunday, asking James to work jointly with the chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals (whom Cuomo appointed) to "select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report." James has already confirmed she's ready to oversee the investigation.

As for de Blasio, the mayor — whose relationship with Cuomo has never been smooth, to say the least — issued a statement calling for independent investigations into both the sexual harassment allegations and the recent revelations about New York's COVID-19 nursing home deaths, saying "questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis." Now, he said, "it's clear" that the New York legislature "must immediately revoke the governor's emergency powers that overrule local control."

More stories from theweek.com
5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure
The forgotten nuclear threat
Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

Recommended Stories

  • Critics Clamor For Investigation After New Sex Harassment Accusation Against Andrew Cuomo

    Republicans — and Democrats — are calling for an independent and transparent examination of the allegations.

  • Mars Rover, SpaceX launches, and the Hope Probe - these are some of 2021's biggest space stories so far

    Following NASA's Mars Rover daring landing, the red planet is also in the sights of Elon Musk's SpaceX, the UAE, and China.

  • McDaniel says GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record in office

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the party is united in its opposition to President Biden's policies.

  • The most memorable red carpet look from the year you were born

    Ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday, we took a look back at the most iconic red carpet looks of the last 60 years.

  • Biden Calls Saudi Prince Plot Against Khashoggi ‘Outrageous’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called it “outrageous” that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and cast ahead to an announcement about the kingdom next week.Biden said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman this week that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.The prince has denied involvement in the killing and the kingdom rejected what it called a “false” U.S. narrative. No sanctions have been announced against him.The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report the Trump administration withheld from the public revealing that the U.S. intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report concluded.“It is outrageous what happened,” Biden said.Saudi stocks fell on Sunday, the first day of trading in Riyadh after the release of the report.Kingdom ‘Rejects’ FindingThe report builds on classified intelligence from the CIA and other agencies. The kingdom dismissed it outright.“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The prince has said he accepts symbolic responsibility for the killing as the country’s de facto ruler. Saudi officials have said the murder was carried out by rogue agents who’ve since been prosecuted. Relevant authorities took “all possible measures within our legal system” to ensure those agents were properly investigated and that justice was served, the statement said.The decision to release the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reflects the Biden administration’s determination to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, over its human rights record.Saudi Commentators Welcome U.S. Report as VindicationAlthough the four-page declassified version didn’t disclose any direct evidence or the U.S. intelligence methods that were used in reaching its conclusion, it said the team that killed Khashoggi included seven members of the crown prince’s “elite personal protective detail” who wouldn’t have taken part without his approval.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. The report said it had “high confidence” about the 21 people who were involved in the killing on the prince’s behalf.At least for now, there is no indication that the U.S. plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally.Saudi Arabia dominates the Gulf Arab region geographically, is its economic powerhouse, and has for decades been a political heavyweight in regional affairs. It’s also one of the biggest customers for American arms.Biden will have to navigate the relationship with Saudi Arabia carefully, however, as he seeks to re-engage Iran and persuade it to resume compliance with the nuclear accord. Signaling that being tougher on Saudi Arabia won’t mean he’s soft on Iran, the administration ordered airstrikes overnight on Iranian-backed militias in Syria that it blames for rocket attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.“There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House on Saturday for his home in Delaware.Economic PowerhouseAfter the report was released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals under what he called a new “Khashoggi Ban” policy. Under that authority, the U.S. says it will single out anyone who, acting for a foreign government, engages in “counter-dissident activities” beyond that country’s borders.State Department spokesman Ned Price had told reporters Thursday that the U.S. was looking at other ways to punish the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s killing. Among the options may be cutting back arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he said without elaborating.The decision to release the report reflects a return, under Biden, to routine diplomatic channels and traditional U.S. pressure over human rights, even on allies.Trump put Saudi Arabia at the center of his Middle East strategy, making it his first foreign visit. He later abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with a common enemy, Iran, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Trump dismissed concerns about whether the crown prince approved the Khashoggi killing -- “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t,” he said -- citing the economic rewards of selling arms to the Saudis. His secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said the U.S. had “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the murder, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner maintained a close working relationship with him.In contrast, within his first few days in office, Biden put on hold major weapons sales to the kingdom pending review, and announced an end to U.S. support for offensive actions in Yemen. In an overt rebuke, he also downgraded relations with Prince Mohammed, who runs the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom and typically liaises directly with foreign leaders. Instead, Biden has called King Salman his official counterpart.(Updates with Saudi market reaction on Sunday in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany urged to follow Britain’s vaccine strategy as regulators look set to approve AstraZeneca for over 65s

    Germany was under pressure to change its Covid vaccination strategy on Sunday after the country's top vaccine regulator acknowledged that advice against giving the AstraZeneca jab to over 65s had been flawed. The announcement came as a term of German scientists called on the government to follow the UK in delaying second doses after a study showed it could save up to 15,000 lives. Thomas Mertens, the head of Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), said on Saturday that the country was likely to change its controversial guidelines against not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 65s, saying errors had been made. Promising “a new, updated recommendation very soon”, Mertens said: “somehow the whole thing went very badly”. “We had the data that we had and based on this data we made the recommendation. But we never criticized the vaccine. We only criticised the fact that the data situation for the age group over 65 was not good or not sufficient,” he said on Germany’s ZDF news network.

  • Letters to the Editor: Recalling Newsom is a lazy way for Republicans to win in California

    Republicans are hoping voters take their frustration out on Newsom, who has worked harder than any of them on this pandemic.

  • SEE IT: Drew Gooden calls the charge...before it happens

    Boasting a wealth of experience defending in the low post during his playing days, NBC Sports Washington color analyst Drew Gooden knew exactly what was going to happen here.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • New York Governor Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

    New York's governor denies wrongdoing and orders an external inquiry after claims by a second ex-aide.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Italy tightens COVID restrictions for 5 regions amid warnings of a growing prevalence of variants

    Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: For the first time since late January, two regions — Basilicata and Molise — have been placed in the country's red-zone, the strictest tier of Italy's color-coded system.All bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses must close and movement will be severely limited.The tiers (white, yellow, orange and red) are based on infection levels and other factors. In Lombardy, Marche and Piedmont, which were moved from the yellow to the orange zone, restaurants and bars must close except for carry-out. Residents are also not allowed to leave their towns except for emergencies or health and work reasons.Yes, but: The island of Sardinia became the first region to move to the minimally restrictive white zone, according to Reuters. What they're saying: “Many outbreaks are due to the (new) variants. I am concerned about the progress of the epidemic," said Gianni Rezza, a senior health ministry adviser, per Reuters. "We must keep up our guard and we must intervene promptly and strongly where needed,” Rezza added. The big picture: Earlier this week, the country extended a ban on non-essential travel between the regions through at least March 27, per Reuters. Italy began its inoculation campaign last year, and has so far administered more than 4.2 million doses of the vaccine. More than 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated. According to health ministry data, the country recorded 20,499 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 19,886 the day before. More than 2.9 million cases and 97,500 deaths have been reported in Italy since the pandemic began. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Democrats’ New Schemes to Control Political Speech

    ‘We the people. Those words changed everything. Power rested in the people, not the government. Freedom to think, to speak, to act, to criticize your government, all protected.” Great rhetoric, worthy of praise. Yet these words from candidate Joe Biden introduced President Joe Biden’s agenda to curtail the very freedoms those words extol. Biden’s “Plan to Guarantee Government Works for the People” acknowledges that the First Amendment prevents his ultimate goal to “entirely eliminate private dollars from our federal elections.” That’s why he’ll push for a constitutional amendment to get the people’s rights out of the government’s way. During the 2020 election, more Americans made campaign donations than ever before, and millions of Americans made their voices heard through independent groups that represented them. The president wants to ban such civic engagement, which is protected by the First Amendment. Biden’s plan would bar so-called outside spending — speech from groups not controlled by candidates or parties. That term tells you all you need to know about the mindset behind the plan. Since when are the people outside our democracy? This, apparently, is the president’s vision of democracy: a status quo-preserving machine wherein those in power get a monopoly on political speech, while the people are mere spectators. Democrats in Congress have introduced legislation to get us halfway there. H.R. 1 (S.1 in the Senate), takes aim at your “outside” voice, which Biden wants to silence. The bill also demonstrates how efforts to silence independent groups won’t stop at speech urging fellow Americans to vote for or against candidates. H.R. 1’s provisions for “Stopping Super PAC–Candidate Coordination” reach far beyond super PACs and would capture speech that has nothing to do with elections. Any organization that discusses policy issues could trigger the sweeping “coordination” standards. Communications about legislation made routinely by advocacy groups today would be illegal under H.R. 1. Say a civil-rights group publishes an analysis highlighting areas of a criminal-justice reform bill that could be improved. The sponsor of the legislation reaches out to the group with questions. In the course of conversation, the senator mentions that she plans to highlight the bill at an upcoming campaign event. Just like that, this policy discussion has triggered a speech ban. The group has engaged in “communication . . . regarding the candidate’s or committee’s campaign advertising, message, strategy, policy, polling, allocation of resources, fundraising, or other campaign activities.” As a result, the group is barred from spending a single penny on speech that “promotes or supports” the senator, “regardless of whether the communication expressly advocates the election . . . of a candidate.” This vague language applies to communications made at any time, not just close to an election. Simply urging lawmakers to “support Senator Jane Doe’s Sentencing Reform Act” could be banned under H.R. 1. If the bill is pending 120 days before a general election with the senator on the ballot, the ban would apply to “a communication which refers to” the senator, even if it is not deemed to promote or support the lawmaker. Like Biden’s plan, the text of H.R. 1 states that ultimately “the Constitution should be amended” to rein in First Amendment freedoms. Separately, House Democrats recently reintroduced the “Democracy for All Amendment,” which would grant Congress the unlimited power to “set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections.” If the Biden plan is any indication of what Democrats consider “reasonable limits,” then one can assume that entirely eliminating campaign donations and independent speech is on the table. And again, don’t expect limits, or bans, to stop at electoral advocacy. If H.R. 1 is passed, Americans will surely defend their rights in court. The bill’s supporters in Congress likely expect some provisions to be struck down under the First Amendment, as happened to both the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 and the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, better known as McCain-Feingold. They don’t care. They’ll have another Citizens United to hype, a new “threat to democracy” du jour. The substance won’t have to live up to the rhetoric — after all, Citizens United, a case decided in 2010, struck down a federal law that resulted in a ban on a movie about then-Democratic primary candidate Hillary Clinton. The Supreme Court’s decision has been a boon to free political speech, while none of the doomsday predictions have come to pass. And remember, congressional Democrats have long supported a constitutional amendment limiting First Amendment rights. Biden himself co-sponsored such an amendment in 1997. The rallying cry to “overturn Citizens United” is little more than a marketing tactic. Too many elected officials think the people’s right to be heard in a democracy should begin and end on the day you vote. Perhaps that’s why they’re always sure to let you know they intend to make voting “easier, not harder.” It’s as if to say, “Here’s your democracy, now shut up.”

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president tears into Biden and his Republican critics

    Trump did not declare a 2024 presidential candidacy in his CPAC speech, but he did hint at a run while alluding to his false claims of voter fraud.

  • Michigan GOP calls to probe Gov. Whitmer over nursing home deaths

    Michigan Republican Sen. Jim Runestad, joined by daughter of nursing home victim Jamie Nicholson, discuss why the Democratic governor should be held accountable for her COVID-19 directive.

  • Lordstown Motors' electric race truck is (mostly) ready for off-roading

    Lordstown Motors is racing an off-road version of its Endurance electric truck, although range limits might prevent it from claiming a win.

  • Tobias Harris' injury no excuse as Doc Rivers criticizes Sixers' walkthrough-like effort

    Head coach Doc Rivers thought the Sixers lost in overtime to the Cavs Saturday night because they played with "zero energy." By Noah Levick

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Exclusive: Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, says minister

    Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

  • South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

    South Korea said 18,489 people received their first doses of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine by midnight on Friday as it launched an ambitious COVID-19 inoculation campaign, and will begin using Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on Saturday. The first to receive the shots are healthcare workers, staffers at assisted care facilities and other high-risk people, with a goal of vaccinating 32 million to 36 million people - some 60% to 70% of the population - by September. The first AstraZeneca vaccines are to be administered to 289,000 people, while about 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities will receive first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE supplied through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.