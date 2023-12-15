Bill de Blasio’s Latest Love Interest Is Still Married: Report

A woman pictured holding hands with Bill de Blasio in public this week is still married, her husband told the New York Post. The tabloid identified the woman as 42-year-old Kristy Stark, the founder of an education and literacy company, after she was seen with the former New York mayor in Manhattan on Wednesday night. When contacted by the Post, her husband Owen Stark said he didn’t know “anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio” and said they’re not in an open marriage. He also said she has “denied any sort of infidelity in the past.” In a text, Kristy told the newspaper that she and Owen are “in the process of getting a divorce”—which apparently came as news to her husband. De Blasio has reportedly dated multiple women since he and his wife of 30 years, Chirlane McCray, announced in July that they were separating.

