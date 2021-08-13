Bill de Blasio warns 'very close eye' should be kept on Cuomo during final days in office

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cautioned the public that a "very close eye" should be kept on Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his remaining days in office after the disgraced Democrat announced his resignation earlier in the week.

De Blasio, who has had an oft contentious relationship with the governor despite their belonging to the same political party, had called for Cuomo's resignation after a handful of accusers stepped forward, long before the release of Attorney General Letitia James's report stating the governor sexually harassed at least 11 women. The mayor expressed continued mistrust of the governor, urging the public to monitor his final days in office closely.

"I think people should keep a very close eye on him after everything he's done, and I don't know why it needs to be 12 days, honestly," de Blasio said during his first conference since news broke Tuesday of Cuomo's decision to vacate his position.

"I think we're all ready to move on, and I think the quicker we can move on, the better, at this point," he added.

SHERIFF SAYS CUOMO RESIGNATION DOESN'T END GROPING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IN ALBANY

De Blasio, who was on vacation when the governor went public with his move, insisted that "history will judge [Cuomo] harshly because he amassed power in a way that led to bullying and intimidation and threats."

"The very effort to dominate everything else in his path undermined whatever good there might have been in his plans," he continued.

The Democratic mayor indicated that there are still lingering issues that have not been answered by the governor's resignation, including the administration's admitted undercounting of nursing home deaths and accusations of granting close allies preferential treatment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We still have huge questions on the nursing homes and the [death toll] cover-up, on whether vaccines were given as a political favor, supplies were provided to allies and withheld from those the governor didn't favor," de Blasio remarked.

Under former President Donald Trump, the federal government opened an investigation into the number of COVID-19 deaths that occurred in New York nursing homes, but the matter was recently dropped under the Biden administration.

A representative for Cuomo denounced the allegations the governor directed state health officials to give special COVID-19 testing access to members of his inner circle as an "insincere efforts to rewrite the past" in an email to the Washington Examiner.

Cuomo stepped down days after the contents of James's report, which concluded the governor sexually harassed at least 11 women, were released to the public. The findings said Cuomo repeatedly engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," after which he and members of his office engaged in "retaliatory" behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” some women who sought to report their experiences, despite Cuomo repeatedly insisting he never touched anyone inappropriately.

James opted not to pursue criminal charges against the governor, though she left the option open for local prosecutors and law enforcement. Since her landmark announcement, multiple district attorneys, including those in Albany and Westchester counties, have begun investigations of a criminal nature into Cuomo's conduct. One accuser, Brittany Commisso, who claimed the embattled Democrat groped her breast in the Executive Mansion, filed a criminal complaint of her own in Albany.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple indicated earlier in the week that Cuomo's resignation does not change the status of that investigation.

"It was never about his office, although I appreciate him putting the people of New York first and stepping aside,” he said Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to replace Cuomo after he steps down on Aug. 24, vowed to rid her administration of any "unethical" Cuomo staff as she promised to dump the "toxic" nature of her predecessor's workplace.

"Nobody named in that report doing anything unethical will remain in my administration," the incoming Empire State leader told reporters.

"And when my term ends, nobody will ever describe my term as a toxic workplace environment," she added.

De Blasio's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

