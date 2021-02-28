Bill Cassidy warns it’s dangerous for GOP to ‘idolize’ Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Bill Cassidy on Sunday warned that the GOP’s continued embrace of Donald Trump would cost Republicans elections up and down the ballot in the coming years, and predicted that the former president would not become the party’s 2024 nominee.

“Over the last four years, we have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency,” Cassidy (R-La.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” in an interview.

“Political campaigns are about winning. Our agenda does not move forward unless we win,” he continued. “We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that’s clearly not happened over the last four years.”

Cassidy said Republicans could triumph in the 2022 midterm elections as well as the 2024 White House race by “speaking to those issues that are important to the American people,” not “putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point.”

He added: “If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that’s kind of clear from the last election.”

The senator’s remarks stand in stark contrast to the fervently pro-Trump rhetoric that has been on display in recent days at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. — where prominent Republican officials have promoted the former president as the future of the party and sought to embrace his legacy.

But the comments are not necessarily out of character for Cassidy, who surprised his party earlier this month by voting to proceed with Trump’s second impeachment trial and then became one of seven Republican senators to find him guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Republicans remain divided over Trump’s role in the party going forward, with a small group of more establishment-oriented GOP leaders ratcheting up their criticism of him in recent weeks.

But even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the former president “morally and practically responsible” for the Capitol siege, said he would support Trump if he were Republicans’ next nominee for president.

And Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) also argued last week that Trump would easily win the GOP nomination if he seeks the White House again in 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Senator Bill Cassidy Predicts Trump Will Not Be 2024 Nominee

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) predicted that former President Trump will not be the Republican party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 elections, in a Sunday interview on CNN. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection, weeks after a mob of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate the building. The senator’s comments came hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his first public speech since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. Cassidy was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday whether he thought Trump could be nominated for president in 2024. “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don’t think he’ll be our nominee,” Cassidy responded. Republicans will need to reach out to Trump-skeptic voters in order to win elections, the senator added. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on CNN's SOTU: “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover.” Cassidy later said, “If we idolize one person we will lose.” pic.twitter.com/WkctiZwFse — The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2021 “Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. “If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters — not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are not sure. If we speak to those who are less sure . . . we win; if we don’t, we lose.” The comments come amid an intra-Republican battle for influence in the GOP following Trump’s defeat in the November elections. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) condemned Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the riots at the Capitol in early January, Trump responded by labeling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

  • Republican predicts Trump won’t be party’s presidential nominee in 2024

    Senator Bill Cassidy points to seats lost in House and Senate during Trump presidency and says ‘if we idolize one person, we will lose’ Senator Bill Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican senator, predicted on Sunday morning that Donald Trump will not be the party’s nominee for president in 2024, pointing to the number of seats lost by Republicans in the House and Senate over the four years Trump was in office. Cassidy was asked on CNN’s State of the Union show whether he would support Trump if the former president runs for another term in 2024, or if he would support him if he did run and won the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden. “That’s a theoretical that I don’t think will come to pass,” Cassidy said. He added: “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is … I don’t think he’ll be our nominee.” Cassidy also warned his party against revolving around a single dominant figure. “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he said. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he doesn’t think fmr. Pres. Trump will be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. "Over the last four years, we lost the House... the Senate and the presidency" which has not happened since Herbert Hoover. "If we idolize one person, we will lose" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/AJvH2MkDSM— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 28, 2021 “Political campaigns are about winning,” the senator added. In the 2020 election, Trump and his party lost control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. “That has not happened in a single four years under a president since [former President] Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. Trump was then impeached for a historic second time, for inciting the 6 January deadly insurrection at the US Capitol after his supporters charged Congress and invaded both chambers after being riled up over the election result by Trump at a rally near the White House moments before. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Trump also presided over management of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, claiming the virus would “just disappear”, deliberately playing down the full dangers early on and floating bogus treatments, while more than 500,000 perished, by far the highest death toll in the world. Asked about Trump’s strength in the GOP, as the rightwing conservative conference CPAC has lined up speaker after speaker lauding the former president over the last three days, with some repeating his lies that he really won the 2020 election, Cassidy rejected the notion that Trump controls the party. “CPAC is not the entirety of the Republican party,” he said. He argued that the GOP should focus on those voters who switched from Trump to Biden in the November election. “If we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, that’s when we win,” he said.

  • CPAC Erupts in Delight After Hawley Brags About Trying to Overturn Election

    "On January the 6th, I objected during the Electoral College certification, maybe you heard about it,” the senator said to loud applause

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • GOP Rep. Gosar skipped the House stimulus bill vote to attend a white nationalist event in Florida

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

  • Biden supports an 'independent review' into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Cuomo, press secretary says

    Two women have alleged that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted inappropriately in the workplace and created a culture of sexual harassment.

  • Transcript: Adam Kinzinger on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • McManus: The dumbest thing Ted Cruz said last week. Hint: It wasn't about his Mexico trip

    In criticizing Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra for not being a doctor, Cruz betrayed his ignorance about the kind of Cabinet we need.

  • Ted Cruz Responds to Reports John Boehner Told Him to ‘Go F— Yourself’

    Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) shot back at former House Speaker John Boehner (R., Ohio) on Friday after Boehner reportedly told the Texas Republican to “go f— yourself” while recording an audiobook of his forthcoming memoir. “You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “To which my response was, ‘Who’s John Boehner?’” Cruz’s comments follow an Axios report on Thursday that Boehner went off-script while recording the audiobook of his memoir On The House: A Washington Memoir. Earlier on Thursday the former Speaker shared a picture of himself on Twitter holding a glass of wine with the caption, “Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.” Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021 Also in his speech on Friday, Cruz discussed the future of the Republican party and predicted that former President Donald Trump will continue to be a key player in it. “There are a whole lot of voices in Washington who want to just erase the last four years,” Cruz said. “And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified. And they want him to go away.” “Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he added.

  • White nationalists are once again using Christian symbols to spread hate

    White nationalists across the U.S. are using Christian symbols to spread a message of hate and violence, experts warn. Pastors are pushing back.

  • Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in speech

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," Trump will tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to speech excerpts released by his team. "We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future --the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country," he will add.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • Fox News Claims It’s Moving ‘Center-Right.’ This Show Sure Isn’t.

    Fox News/ScreenshotAs Fox News attempts to figure out its place in a post-Trump media landscape, the network has claimed it is moving “center-right.” A laughable claim, critics say—one that is easily disproved by Fox’s far-right primetime screeds but also by the tonal shift of a key noon-hour talk show.Outnumbered, which first debuted in 2014 as a female-led panel show (with a gimmicky “one lucky guy” slotted as the sole male panelist), has always straddled Fox’s increasingly blurred line dividing its “hard news” and opinion wings. But the show has long winked at its “fair and balanced” credentials by featuring a lone liberal pundit among its rotating panel.However, in recent months, and as Fox grappled with a ratings plunge—at least in part due to MAGA diehards ditching the network after its news desk made accurate election-night calls for Joe Biden—the noon talk show appears to have benched two key liberal regulars in Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov.And instead, Outnumbered has taken a noticeably rightward shift, stacking its panels with conservative voices and giving more prominent placement to fiery provocateurs like Tomi Lahren. The resulting show is one that, like much of Fox’s programming, now seems laser-focused on hyping the conservative culture-war grievances of the day.“Ratings went down the tank and they want more right-wing voices,” one current Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast in assessing the noon show’s new tone, especially in light of the network overhauling much of its lineup to add more hours of right-wing opinion commentary.The prolonged Outnumbered absence of Harf and Tarlov—both of whom continue to appear elsewhere on the network—notably came almost immediately following an intense, early-December on-air skirmish between Harf and the show’s permanent host Harris Faulkner over the program’s coverage of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.Fox News Anchor Blows Up When Liberal Pundit Calls Out Lack of COVID Death CoverageHarf, a former Obama state department official, challenged Faulkner on Outnumbered having spent nearly a full hour talking about Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s five-year-old interactions with a suspected Chinese spy, or complaining about coronavirus-related indoor dining restrictions, all while giving a mere 20 seconds of air to the U.S. surpassing 3,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time.An incensed Faulkner shouted down Harf, complaining that it was “offensive” that the liberal panelist “took a shot there.” The host further chided her colleague: “You can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”Prior to Faulkner’s blow-up with Harf, the liberal Fox News contributor had appeared in 11 of the previous 24 Outnumbered broadcasts and had been in rotation to appear at least twice a week. Jessica Tarlov, another regular Outnumbered panelist, had appeared four times during that same span and had been in a once-a-week rotation with the show.Following that Dec. 10 broadcast, however, both Harf and Tarlov were yanked from any future bookings on Outnumbered, according to two sources familiar with the situation. And since then, neither woman has returned to the show.The only left-leaning panelists to appear on the noon program now are radio host Leslie Marshall, a self-described “centrist” Democrat and Johanna Maska, a former Obama spokesperson who sat on the panel last week. Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, a self-described libertarian, also remains a staple of the show.Otherwise, the show has seemed to increasingly lean on incendiary conservative culture warriors like MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk, reactionary podcaster Dave Rubin, failed congressional candidate Kim Klacik, and—much to the chagrin of Fox staffers who spoke with The Daily Beast—Tomi Lahren.The career bomb-thrower—best-known for her bite-sized and breathless rants on Fox’s digital streaming service Fox Nation, her oft-hateful tweets (some of which have been publicly rebuked by her own colleagues), and for having been fired by Glenn Beck—has suddenly become a routine presence on Outnumbered.Lahren recently re-upped her contract with Fox and since December has appeared at least 18 times on Outnumbered, co-hosting at least twice per week. Considering her style of commentary and debate being more at home in Fox’s decidedly right-wing primetime hours, some Fox News staffers consider her newfound elevation to be eyebrow-raising.“It’s an absolute joke and further proof that the show shouldn’t be taken seriously,” said one current Fox employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from management. “When I was hired, I was told that [Lahren] would never be on legitimate shows like Outnumbered or The Five, that she was only Fox Nation. I’m just as confused as everyone else. Tomi has no credibility, no résumé of experience other than screaming derogatory things on the internet.”Another Fox staffer suggested Lahren is a logical choice to spice up the network’s daytime programming amid a ratings slump. “She’s good at stirring the pot… all it takes nowadays,” the employee said. “Fox likes what rates.”Can Tomi Lahren Keep Failing Up?Fox ‘Hard News’ Show Buys GOP’s ‘Fascinating’ Effort to Steal ElectionWhile the network’s actions—including programming choices that include adding two more hours of right-wing commentary in the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours—indicate a definitive hard-right shift to shore up the hardcore conservative MAGA base, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch somehow insisted the opposite earlier this month.“We believe that where we are targeted, to the center-right, is where we should be targeted. We don’t need to go further right,” he said while touting the company’s ad-revenue gains. “We don’t believe America is further right, and we’re obviously not going to pivot left. All of our significant competitors are to the far left.”Following last November’s election, however, the whole calculus for Fox News’ programming changed. Disgruntled pro-Trump viewers ditched the network in droves following Fox’s early call of Arizona for President Joe Biden on Election Night, a decision that put a crimp in then-President Donald Trump’s plan to falsely declare victory.With Fox experiencing slumping post-election ratings—Fox has since witnessed a bounce back and recently returned to number one in primetime—the network made a concerted effort to win back MAGA loyalists by focusing more squarely on conservative opinion and culture-war battles. A key part of that shift included its “hard news” broadcasts devoting ample time to discussing and amplifying the opinion monologues delivered the night before by Fox’s popular pro-Trump firebrands Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.The ratings panic became apparent after Martha MacCallum’s now-former 7 p.m. show The Story was beaten on a January evening head-to-head in the ratings by Newsmax, the upstart cable outlet that appealed directly to disgruntled Fox viewers by overtly embracing Trump’s bogus “stolen” election ploy. MacCallum’s loss to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54 scared the network’s bosses “to their core,” staffers told The Daily Beast at the time.And the new direction of Outnumbered ultimately seems to be yet another part of Fox’s overtly rightward shift to combat ratings issues.“It’s all a complete joke,” one Fox News insider told The Daily Beast. “They aren’t even trying anymore to attempt a fair discussion.”“The token liberal was only there for show,” this person concluded. “The liberal opinion was only as useful to them as a tee in tee ball for the rest of the gang to get guaranteed hits their audience wants to hear. Now in their desperation to retain the fleeing audience they are too afraid to have even the slightest opposing view on the show for fear more people will click over to Newsmax.”Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden visits disaster-hit Texas as Cruz basks in warmth of Florida right-fest

    The president visited an emergency operations centre and a food bank as the Texas senator railed against the ‘hard left’ at the conservative CPAC event Joe Biden bumps elbows with a person as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters America’s political divide was on display on Friday as Joe Biden flew to Texas to comfort victims of a deadly winter storm while Ted Cruz, a senator from the beleaguered state, basked in Florida sunshine and joked about his recent holiday in Mexico. The US president, who made empathy the core of his election campaign, and the first lady, Jill Biden, travelled to Houston for his first trip to a major disaster site since taking office on 20 January. At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of severe winter weather that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Biden’s first stop was an emergency operations centre for a briefing from Bob Fenton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), and state and local emergency management officials. The president thanked workers for doing what he called “God’s work”. He also joined Jill Biden at a food bank. Then, speaking at a Fema vaccination site, Biden said: “We’re not here today as Democrats or Republicans. We’re here today as Americans … When a crisis hits our states, like the one that hit Texas … it’s our fellow Americans are hurting and it’s our job to help everyone in need. Look out for one another. Leave nobody behind.” Accordingly, Biden had earlier been accompanied by Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn, both Republicans. But Cruz, the state’s other Republican senator, was instead enjoying a temperature of 27C in Orlando, Florida, and lapping up applause from the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, where former president Donald Trump is the headline speaker on Sunday. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Cruz made light of a controversy last week in which he flew to Cancún, Mexico, for a family holiday even as millions of Texans shivered in unheated homes. “Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said. “It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!” The crowd laughed at the quip. Cruz railed against “cancel culture”, coronavirus restrictions in restaurants, and condemned the Democrats broadly as the “shrill” and “angry” political “hard left”. “Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is telling us she was ‘murdered’.” Cruz mocked the Democratic congresswoman who said she feared for her life during the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. He went on: “And the media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war. Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I’ll tell you, we will fight.” Cruz was cheered as he issued a warning to members of his own party who want to “erase the last four years” and banish Trump’s “Make America great again” movement. “Let me tell you this right now: Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he said. Cruz and fellow Republican Josh Hawley were among the most prominent senators who voted to challenge the result of the 2020 election. An unrepentant Hawley earned rapturous applause as he recounted that episode. “On January the 6th, I objected during the electoral college certification – maybe you heard about it,” the Missouri senator said. “I said we ought to have a debate about election integrity. I said it is the right of the people to be heard and my constituents in Missouri want to be heard on this issue.” The senator continued: “I was called a traitor. I was called a seditionist.” Hawley said the “radical left” had said he should he expelled from the Senate if he wouldn’t resign. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here. I’m going to stand up for you because if we can’t have free and open debate in this country, we’re not going to have a country left,” he said. Cruz and Hawley are facing an investigation from the Senate ethics committee over their conduct before the insurrection. They and others at CPAC have perpetuated the lie of a stolen election despite officials saying it was the most secure election in US history. CPAC also heard from the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who warned the Republican party against turning back the clock. “If there’s one thing the Republican party has been really good at over the last two decades, it’s snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said. “They caved to every special interest, they caved to corporate America, they caved and bowed to the radical left that hates their guts.” The pugnacious Trump Jr reserved some of his barbs for Joe Biden, telling CPAC: “The first 30 days have been a disaster. The lies the media told you wouldn’t happen are all happening. But, hey, at least they have a diverse cabinet!” Josh Hawley: ‘I was called a traitor. I was called a seditionist.’ Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters On Sunday Trump, 74, is expected to dangle the possibility of running for president again in 2024, a prospect that complicates life for other hopefuls including former vice-president Mike Pence, who turned down an invitation to CPAC, and Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, due to speak on Saturday. There was vivid proof of Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican party when a golden statue of him was seen at CPAC. The kitsch monument is larger than life, with a golden head and Trump’s trademark suit jacket with white shirt and red tie. Bizarrely, the disgraced ex-commander-in-chief also appears to be holding a star wand and sporting Stars and Stripes shorts. Attendees can buy $2 bumper stickers that say “Trump is my president”, “Biden is not my president”, “Trump 2024” and a picture of the 45th president with the question “Miss me yet?” One T-shirt has a picture of Trump with the slogan “Undefeated impeachment champ”; another shows Biden with an Adolf Hitler-style moustache and the words “Not my dictator”. CPAC moved from its normal venue in Maryland to Florida because of coronavirus safety restrictions. Organisers made an appeal for attendees to wear face masks, only to receive boos and heckles. A TV reporter who went inside the venue estimated that only about 60% of people were wearing masks correctly.

  • Arrests of Unaccompanied Immigrant Children at Southern Border Surge

    The number of unaccompanied immigrant children arrested for crossing the U.S. southern border illegally is on pace to rise more than 50% in February compared with the previous month, people familiar with the matter said, raising the prospect of a humanitarian crisis there.

  • Biden Says Texas Facility For Unaccompanied Migrants 'Won't Stay Open Very Long'

    Speaking with Univision, the president said that the facility, designed to house up to 700 minors, was a temporary measure.

  • ‘Constance’: Magical Family Hybrid Movie In The Works At Sony With Will Gluck & ‘Onward’ Scribe Keith Bunin

    EXCLUSIVE: Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Jodi Hildebrand are developing Constance, a magical family hybrid feature for Sony. Based on his original idea, Onward scribe Keith Bunin is set to write the screenplay, whose storyline is under wraps. Gluck counts $782M at the global box office, his most recent hit being Peter Rabbit, which […]

  • Sen. Mike Rounds predicts all GOP senators will be a 'no' on stimulus bill

    Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., weighs in on the $15 minimum wage hike passed by House Democrats in the COVID-19 relief bill

  • Joe Biden calls for investigation after second woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    A second ex-employee of powerful New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday. This time the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020. According to Ms Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported. While Mr Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Ms Bennett told the paper. Ms Bennett said that she spoke to Mr Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel after the alleged incident, who transferred her to another post in another building. Ms Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation. Joe Biden, the US president, supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Cuomo, said his press secretary, Jen Psaki, after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called for one. “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s State of the Union. Mr Cuomo became a national star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic. But the harassment allegations come as he faces a growing storm over his handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes in his state. In a statement Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted instead to support Ms Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor. The governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he added. This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who has led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, another ex-adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that he had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018. Ms Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that she play strip poker with him and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs". "For those wondering what it's like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan's story," Ms Bennett wrote in a re-tweet of Ms Boylan's post. Mr Cuomo's office said in a statement that Ms Boylan's "claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false".

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president expected to declare himself leader of Republican Party

    Trump is not expected to declare a 2024 presidential candidacy - he is likely to discuss plans for the 2022 congressional elections.