Bill Cassidy Warns GOP Will Lose in 2024 if It Keeps Relitigating 2020

Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on Sunday warned his fellow Republicans that the party will lose again in 2024 if they continue to relitigate 2020.

“If we relitigate 2020 over and over again, it won’t change the result in 2020, but we are sure to lose in 2024,” Cassidy said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

WATCH: After Rep. Gonzalez announced his retirement and called former President Trump ‘a cancer for the country,’ Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says “politicians are not victims.” #MTP@SenBillCassidy: “If we choose to look forward … we win. If we choose to be bullied, we lose.” pic.twitter.com/jJ0G3hGwI3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 19, 2021

Cassidy’s comments came amid a conversation about Representative Anthony Gonzalez’s (R., Ohio) announcement that he is retiring from politics.

Gonzalez said last week that “while a desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision.”

Gonzalez was one of the few Republicans who voted in favor of former President Trump’s impeachment. Trump endorsed a former aide to run against Gonzalez in the upcoming House primaries.

Trump called Gonzalez “a grandstanding RINO — who is not respected in D.C. — who voted for the unhinged unconstitutional impeachment witch hunt” during a rally in Ohio in June.

Gonzalez called Trump “a cancer for the country” in an interview with the New York Times released on Thursday.

See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/vsggxjD1FI — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) September 17, 2021

On Sunday, Cassidy argued that Gonzalez was acting on “personal priorities,” arguing that “politicians are not victims.”

“If we have a positive agenda, which addresses the fact that the Biden administration is in disarray, whether it’s inflation, the border, Afghanistan. Then, the country will win, and we’ll win,” Cassidy said.

“But if we choose to be bullied, we’ll lose,” the senator said.

