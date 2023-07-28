Bill changing definition of 'machine gun' signed into law

Jul. 28—House Enrolled Act 1365, authored by Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, was signed into law with an emergency clause that put it into effect immediately. The bill changed the definition of a "machine gun" under Indiana Code to include conversion devices that convert semiautomatic firearms into functionally automatic weapons.

According to a press release, a recent report conducted by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) shows that 20 conversion devices were seized so far this year.

"As a law enforcement officer, my goal for this bill was always to reduce the risk to innocent bystanders and police officers that conversion devices pose as they allow an ordinary firearm to rapidly discharge dozens of rounds of ammunition," Gore said. "Those individuals listed in the ICGTF report found with the 20 conversion devices will now, because of this bipartisan bill, face charges including possession of a machine gun. This ensures that all people found in possession of a machine gun — including a semiautomatic firearm converted into an automatic — will now face a uniform charge that will allow prosecutors to keep these violent offenders off our streets.

"I am proud to have clarified Indiana's code so that the members of one of the largest drug distribution networks in the Midwest can be prosecuted in our state for owning these dangerous and highly deadly weapons. I hope these seizures and prosecutions send a message to those who wish to do harm that the State of Indiana will not tolerate the destructive violence that these devices are intended to carry out."