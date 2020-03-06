Bill Clinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was way to ‘manage my anxieties’ in new documentary

Bill Clinton has described his affair with Monica Lewinsky as one of the ways he managed his “anxieties”.

The former president discusses his infidelity as such in Hillary, a new documentary series coming to Hulu this Friday.

At one point, he’s asked: “Why do you think you took that risk with your marriage and your child and your country?”

“Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” he says in part in his response.

“Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I’m a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago.”

Clinton also says he regrets the toll that the headline-making affair has taken on Lewinsky’s life, stating: “I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it – unfairly, I think.

“Over the years I’ve watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you’ve got to decide how to define normal.”

Hillary, out on 6 March and described by Hulu as ”remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman”​, will consist of four episodes.

The programme documents her life and political ascent from First Lady of Arkansas to Senator, Senator, Secretary of State, and ultimately, presidential candidate.

