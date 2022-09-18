Bill Clinton on the death of Ken Starr
Bill Clinton speaks to CNN about the death of Ken Starr
"When your life is over, that’s all there is to say," the former president said of the lawyer whose investigation led to his 1998 impeachment
His colorless exterior masked an inner zeal that left an indelible mark on U.S. politics.
Former President Clinton on Sunday offered a brief reaction to the death of Ken Starr, the independent counsel whose Whitewater investigation ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment. “Well, I read the obituary, and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that’s something to be grateful for, and when your life is over, that’s…
