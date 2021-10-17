Bill Clinton: Former US president discharged from hospital

Bill and Hillary Clinton left the hospital in Orange, California, together

Former US President Bill Clinton has been discharged from a Californian hospital after spending five nights under care.

Mr Clinton had been receiving treatment for a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis.

The 75-year-old gave a thumbs up to waiting news crews as he walked out of hospital with his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary.

Mr Clinton will return home to New York to complete his recovery, doctors said.

Dr Alpesh Amin, who oversaw the team of medics treating Mr Clinton, said in a statement: "His fever and white blood cell count are normalised and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics."

The 42nd president, who served from 1993 to 2001, shook hands with waiting medical staff as he left the facility with his wife of 46 years.

According to US media, Mr Clinton - who was in California to attend a private event for his foundation - had felt fatigued on Tuesday and underwent tests before being admitted to the hospital.

President Biden said on Friday night that he had spoken with Mr Clinton and told reporters that he was "not in any serious condition".

The infection is the latest health scare for Mr Clinton. In 2004, aged 58, he had a quadruple bypass surgery after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease and, ten years later, he had a clogged artery opened after complaining of chest pains.

Not long after his second surgery, the ex-president - known for his love of fatty foods - went vegan. He told Politico in 2016, "I might not be around if I hadn't become a vegan. It's great."