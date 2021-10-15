Bill Clinton Hospitalized In California, Is ‘On The Mend’

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California for several days with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson said Thursday night.

Clinton is being treated at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” the spokesperson, Angel Ureña, said on Twitter.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

CNN added later Thursday that the president has a blood infection and could be released as early as tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

