Bill Clinton Hospitalized In California, Is ‘On The Mend’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Visser
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California for several days with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson said Thursday night.

Clinton is being treated at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” the spokesperson, Angel Ureña, said on Twitter.

CNN added later Thursday that the president has a blood infection and could be released as early as tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories