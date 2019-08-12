From Bill Clinton to Julius Caesar, here are 12 world leaders who were left-handed

Stephan Savoia/AP





August 13 is International Lefthanders Day.

Just 10% of people in the world are left-handed, though many of them occupy high offices.

Scroll down to see 11 left-handed world leaders — from Benjamin Netanyahu to Barack Obama to Simon Bolivar, the military general who liberated South America.

Though left-handers make up just 10% of the world, many of them have very important jobs.

A surprising number of US presidents, in particular, are left-handers — George HW Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama are just three of the lefties to have occupied the Oval Office.

According to some research, lefties may be more creative, be better at "divergent thinking" — generating new ideas based on existing information — and face challenges better.

Scroll down to see 11 of the world's left-handed leaders.

When former US President Barack Obama signed his first executive order in 2009, he said: "That's right, I'm a lefty, get used to it."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a lefty.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is also one of many left-handed world leaders. Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's first ever president, has led the country since 2013.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has occupied his office since 2004, also writes with his left hand.