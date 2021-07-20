Bill Clinton turned down tea with the Queen because he wanted to get Indian food like a tourist, declassified documents say

The Clinton family with Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, a later visit than the one where Bill Clinton sought out Indian food. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II invited President Bill Clinton for tea when he visited the UK in 1997.

But newly declassified documents show he turned it down, and wanted to go to an Indian restaurant.

He ended up going to a French restaurant with UK Prime Minister Tony Blair instead.

Bill Clinton rejected tea with Queen Elizabeth II while because he wanted to go to an Indian restaurant, newly declassified documents say.

Clinton was visiting the UK for a day in 1997 for his first meeting with Tony Blair, who had just been elected, The Guardian reported, citing declassified documents.

Clinton had met the Queen previously.

Buckingham Palace wrote to the Blair's staff noting that "HM the Queen would be very pleased" to invite the Clintons to tea, per the documents stored in the UK National Archives.

A briefing note in response noted that Clinton instead "said that he wants to be a tourist" and had "expressed an interest in trying Indian food," The Guardian reported.

Philip Barton, Blair's private secretary, later said that the Clintons "wish to decline politely" the royal offer. He also said they were also not interested in dinner at Chequers, the country residence of the prime minister.

Clinton didn't get an Indian in the end, The Guardian noted: The Clintons and Blairs went to a French restaurant.

