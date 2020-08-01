Bill Clinton's spokesperson again denies the former president ever visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images, Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton denied on Friday that the former president had ever been to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

Spokesperson Angel Ureña issued a statement to Newsweek denying allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who said she saw Clinton on the private island with "two young girls."

The allegation came from a recently unsealed interview with Giuffre, who has said Epstein and his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficked her starting in 2000.

"I remember asking Jeffrey what's Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said 'well he owes me a favor," Giuffre told lawyer Jack Scarola in 2011.

"He never told me what favors they were," Giuffre explained. "I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke. He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They're all in each other's pockets."

Giuffre said in the interview "orgies were a constant thing that took place" on Epstein's Little St. James Island, but did not say if Clinton was involved.

"He'd not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade," Clinton spokesperson Ureña told Newsweek. "Well before his terrible crimes came to light."

Ureña also posted the story to Twitter, writing alongside the article, "The story keeps changing, the facts don't. President Clinton has never been to the island."

Epstein has been tied to a slew of high-profile celebrities, business figures, and politicians, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Kevin Spacey, former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and President Donald Trump.

Clinton's camp previously denied his ties to Epstein after it was identified last year the former president was present on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003 and at least one visit to his New York apartment.

After Epstein was arrested and charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking in early July last year, Ureña said Clinton had not spoken to Epstein in "well over a decade" and "knows nothing about the terrible crimes"

In the statement, he said his involvement with Epstein was limited to four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003, which included stops in Europe, Asia, and Africa "in connection" with the work of the Clinton Foundation. He also stated he attended one meeting with Epstein in Harlem, New York, and a visit to his Manhattan apartment, Insider's Lauren Frias previously reported.

