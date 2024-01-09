Bill would give condo owners more rights and crack down on board misconduct

The often turbulent world of condominium associations is a target of bills in the Florida Legislature that would give homeowners more rights and allow the state more authority to crack down on abuses by board members and management companies.

The bills cover a wide range of issues that have embroiled the state’s condos, including corruption, election fraud, attempts by residents to obtain records and the ability of boards to use defamation law to stifle dissent.

“The vast majority of board members are doing the right thing, but there are a lot of bad actors out there, and this bill will put them all on notice,” said state Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Miami Republican who is sponsoring the bill in the House. “We’re not going to permit the mischief and the willful intent to work against the very people that put them in their positions.”

The legislation, whose sponsors in the Senate are Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Sen. Jason Pizzo, comes during a stormy period for Florida community associations, where rising insurance costs have driven a sharp increase in monthly dues.

In the beach town of Surfside, the collapse of a condo tower in 2021 led to legislative reforms that raised maintenance requirements and monthly fees. At the huge Hammocks homeowners association near Miami, an embezzlement investigation led to the 2022 arrests of current and former board members.

At Boca View Condominium Association in Boca Raton, a long-running case over homeowners’ access to financial records led to one resident getting slammed with a $395,554 legal judgment.

At an HOA community in Stuart, a resident shot the association president and her husband in a dispute over his failure to close the laundry-room door.

Beyond cases that made the news, with monthly fees rising and political polarization increasing, there have been countless disputes over fines, spending, fees and rules that have poisoned relations among homeowners and board members in many Florida communities.

The legislation would require condo complexes with at least 25 units to post documents online. Current law sets the floor for online documents at 150 units. The bill requires that condo boards meet at least four times a year. Current law requires an annual meeting of all members and a budget meeting.

The bill would also make it more difficult for boards to sue dissenting homeowners for defamation. A investigation by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Condo Wars, found that boards routinely used the defamation law to silence critics.

“That was so egregious in my book,” said Lopez, who said she learned of this issue from the Sun Sentinel series, “because condo owners have a right to be able to question owners and to question their credibility and their decisions without the fear of being sued for defamation, especially being sued with their own funds.”

The proposed legislation prohibits the use of association funds for “strategic lawsuits” against unit owners, provided the unit owner had been acting in good faith. It would also ban retaliation via fines or loss of services.

The bill would also strengthen the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the agency that regulates condos. The Sun Sentinel’s series on HOAs and condos showed that the agency lacked the legal authority to help condo owners in many cases, leaving them helpless and frustrated.

The bill would increase the agency’s jurisdiction over condo affairs, making it less likely the agency will be able to turn away complaints by claiming its hands were tied. It would require the agency to conduct random audits of community associations, give its employees the right to attend board meetings, and require them to refer suspected criminal activity to law enforcement agencies.

The bills could be dramatically revised, if they pass at all, during the Legislative session that begins Tuesday. Last year, a comprehensive condo and HOA reform bill was chopped from 60 pages to 16, with most major reforms taken out, after the legislative leadership and the community association industry weighed in.

The bill would also require newly elected community association board members to take a standardized course in community association law and take continuing education classes if new laws are passed.

Currently, they can obtain state certification by either taking a course or simply signing a statement saying they’ve read their community’s documents and will obey the law.

“You have no idea how many years I’ve been pushing for mandatory education,” said Eric Glazer, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer who estimates he’s taught 25,000 board members.

“The Legislature has passed the most complicated legislation due to the collapse of Champlain Towers, however, even for the most seasoned practitioner, we’re learning that these laws are very complicated,” he said. “And then here we are not requiring the directors to learn any of these new laws. They can get certified by signing that stupid affidavit. And yet if they don’t do the things required by the new laws, it’s considered a breach of their fiduciary duty. The law has made zero sense whatsoever.”