Bill to consider reallocating $1.5 million for NECIC pulled from Mansfield council agenda

A bill for the reallocation of $1.5 million for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative to acquire the former Volunteers of America property is "dead," according to a Mansfield city councilwoman.

"I will be meeting with the mayor to discuss the next steps with it, but as of now, that bill is dead," Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said after Tuesday's first meeting of 2024. "If they want that money allocated, they're going to have to come back to us with new legislation. It'll be up to them what they do with it at this point."

Stephanie Zader

City council in December voted to delay the reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding for NECIC. Zader requested that the bill be pulled from Tuesday's agenda.

In May, council voted to allocate $1.5 million in ARPA money to go toward NECIC's planned multi-million-dollar community center at 486 Springmill St.

NECIC officials, however, recently decided to pivot and first acquire the former VOA property at 280-290 N. Main St.

"It's a more immediate project that's going to let us address the needs in the community," Melissa Drozda, NECIC development officer, told council at its last meeting.

Specifically, NECIC wants to address youth violence prevention. Mansfield saw 12 homicides in 2023, most involving young people and many occurring on the city's north side.

Acquire VOA property while fundraising for community center

NECIC officials want to acquire the VOA property while still fundraising for the community center. NECIC plans to raise $16 million for that project with the goal of renovating and expanding the existing property to house programs and bring vital services back to the community.

Drozda said the building at 280 N. Main St. was "more in shape to be rehabilitated" than the building at 290 N. Main St.

Zader asked NECIC officials if they were aware the property would need to be rezoned and that it sits in a floodplain.

Zader added the property is now zoned industrial.

"There were a lot of questions that were left unanswered at the last council meeting," she said Tuesday night.

In recommending the bill be pulled, Zader said the new administration should have the chance to consider the project.

Mansfield City Councilwoman Cheryl Meier is sworn in for another term by Richland County Common Pleas Judge Phil Naumoff at Tuesday's council meeting. To her left is her husband, Eric Meier.

Tuesday's meeting was brief, with a number of officials being sworn in for new terms by Richland County Common Pleas Judge Phil Naumoff, including council members Cheryl Meier, Cynthia Antoinette Daley and Phil Scott.

Naumoff also swore in a number of Mansfield Charter Review Commission members. He noted council members receive fairly low compensation, while charter review commission members are unpaid.

"They do it for the love of the community," Naumoff said. "I greatly appreciate those people."

New Mayor Jodie Perry swore in Councilman David Falquette.

Council also voted to use up to $300,000 in PRIDE money for the Westinghouse demolition project.

New mayor talks about first day on the job

After the meeting, Perry shared details of her first day on the job. She said she plans to meet with all the departments and make good on her promises, including bringing more economic development to the city.

In other business, council:

Authorized a then and now certificate for $23,282.45 to PenLink for software for the METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Authorized a then and now certificate for $73,000 to Flock Safety for cameras for the city police department.

Accepted a state grant of $36,126.74 to cover overtime for crime lab employees, along with supplies and equipment.

Accepted a state grant of $43,466.94 for training and equipment for the crime analyst.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH City Council pulls bill to reallocate ARPA money for NECIC