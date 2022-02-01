Bill Cosby asks Supreme Court not to reopen sexual assault case

Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Cosby
    Bill Cosby
    American comedian

Home free after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, Bill Cosby wants to keep it that way.

Lawyers for the actor asked the Supreme Court Monday to reject an appeal from a Pennsylvania prosecutor who wants the higher court to take another look at his criminal sex assault case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in June to overturn Cosby’s conviction, saying that he was denied a fair trial when Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman ignored a promise made by her predecessor, Bruce Castor, not to charge him if he agreed to testify in a civil suit brought by his alleged victim, Andrea Constand.

Cosby, 84, walked out of jail a free man on June 30 after three years behind bars.

“The Commonwealth fails to identify a single case from any court that conflicts with the Cosby decision,” his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in a 19-page filing Monday.

“In short, the Commonwealth’s petition offers no compelling reason for this Court to disrupt the state supreme court’s decision which is legally uncontroversial and based on a ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances unlikely to occur again in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or elsewhere.”

Current Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele filed a petition with the Supreme Court in late November, asking the justices to review the decision and “right what we believe is a grievous wrong.”

The Pennsylvania court’s ruling, Steele wrote, set “a dangerous precedent.”

“A prosecution announcement not to file charges should not trigger due process protections against future criminal proceedings because circumstances could change, including new incriminating statements by the accused,” the prosecutor’s office argued.

Cosby has settled multimillion-dollar agreements with at least eight women over sexual assault allegations, but only Constand’s case led to criminal charges after she accused him of drugging and assaulting her at his home in January 2004.

In order for the case to get revisited by the Supreme Court, at least four of the nine justices would have to agree to hear it.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

    A lawyer for Bill Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case. The state’s highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony in the accuser's 2005 lawsuit. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.

  • Airline says it will stop monkey shipments after Penn. crash

    The airline that carried monkeys part of the way to a U.S. research laboratory before they were involved in a highway crash in Pennsylvania says it will stop the shipments. Kenya Airways will not renew its contract with the shipper when it expires in February, airline CEO Allan Kilavuka said in an email to The Associated Press. The move by the African airline is the latest skirmish in a long-running battle between animal-rights groups and researchers — with airlines caught in the middle — over the use of animals in medical experiments.

  • Pence chief of staff Marc Short questioned by Jan. 6 committee

    Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has answered questions from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, two sources familiar with the deposition told ABC News. Short's decision to answer questions from committee investigators rather than fight the subpoena issued to him is the latest reminder that several key players close to former President Donald Trump are quietly cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigation. In the six months since it was created, the select committee has interviewed more than 350 witnesses, received more than 300 substantive tips and issued more than 50 subpoenas -- for phone and email records, Trump administration documents, witness testimony and bank records, according to the committee's public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.

  • Hate crimes in L.A. and other U.S. cities jump to levels not seen in decades, study finds

    Los Angeles recorded the most hate crimes among large U.S. cities last year, posting a 71% jump in the incidents, a study finds.

  • Hutchinson warns fellow GOP governors: Talking about 2020 election a losing strategy

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned other GOP governors on Saturday that discussing the 2020 presidential race will be a losing strategy for the next election."Anybody who wants to talk about the last election is going to lose the next election," Hutchinson said at the National Governors Association winter meeting, according to Bloomberg."To me, it's all about the future," he added.The Republican governor dismissed claims that the 2020...

  • Cyprus overturns UK woman's conviction for making up rape

    The Supreme Court in Cyprus overturned the conviction of a British woman given a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019, defense lawyers said Monday. Michael Polak, who was among a team of lawyers representing the woman, called the decision a “watershed moment” for the woman and others “around the world who find themselves in similar positions.” Polak said the Supreme Court agreed with the defense that the British woman didn’t receive a fair trial and that important fair trial provisions were “totally disregarded in this case.”

  • 54 more cases linked to corrupt Chicago ex-cop to be tossed

    Nearly 50 more people will have their convictions thrown out after prosecutors in Chicago said Tuesday they're working to right the wrongs of a former police sergeant who framed or falsely accused over 100 poor residents of drug crimes. A judge tossed 19 cases Tuesday, and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said her office will support vacating more convictions later this month, for a total of 54 convictions involving 48 people by Feb. 16.

  • Stacey Abrams Spent $1.4 Million on Private Security Fighting for Voting Rights

    Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight political action committee spent almost $1.4 million on private security in 2021 for the group, according to Insider. These security payments stood out because not many political committees or candidates spend such a large sum of money on private security, reported Insider.

  • Brawl breaks out inside Bucks County Golden Corral

    FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest details on the brawl that went viral.

  • Missourians will vote in November on whether to hold a state constitutional convention

    A vote on a convention to rewrite the Missouri constitution happens every 20 years.

  • Student walkout calls attention to racism at North Thurston Public Schools

    More than 100 students at North Thurston and River Ridge high schools staged sit-ins or gathered outdoors to share their concerns on Monday.

  • What happened in Vegas? How Missouri GOP candidates spent their money last year

    Some contenders have loaned themselves large sums.

  • Most teachers in new poll looking to leave profession earlier

    More than half of teachers are looking to leave their profession earlier than anticipated as educators face staffing shortages amid a nearly two year pandemic, according to a new poll published on Tuesday.The results of a new survey from the National Education Association, which was conducted by GBAO Strategies, found that 55 percent of educators are planning to leave the field of education sooner than they planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

  • A Radical Proposal to Help Students Recover the Learning They Lost Amid COVID

    Some 23 months after America’s first classroom closed due to COVID, we began the new year grappling with fresh disruptions caused by yet another variant. Omicron has again led to quarantines, virtual instruction and mounting learning loss concerns, and several of our top articles this month focused on the uncertain road forward as educators continue […]

  • Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging scheme granted parole

    A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years, but he could be forced to return to prison in another state if he doesn't pay required restitution. Eddie Tipton appears to owe about $1.6 million in restitution in four states and said in court documents filed in January 2020 that he couldn't pay. As of a 2019 court document, he had paid less than $2,000 toward the states' restitution.

  • Suspect fires shots at Shelby County deputy's patrol car before crashing into interstate wall

    An interstate shooting led to a crash and an injured shooting suspect.

  • These 13 TV And Movie Writers Came Clean About The Moments From Their Scripts That They Regret

    The creators of Lost wish they could take back one moment from the series finale.View Entire Post ›

  • Missouri prosecutors criticize immunity for shooters bill as ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    A Democratic senator called the proposal ‘one of the most offensive pieces of legislation I have ever seen in my life.’

  • YIKES, These 19 People Got Roasted So Bad They Honestly Just Need To Delete Their Accounts

    Okay, that's gotta burn.View Entire Post ›

  • Convicted child killer Eric Smith released from prison, will live in Queens

    Eric Smith, who served 27 years in prison for the 1993 murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie, was granted parole in October, but just released.