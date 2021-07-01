  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Cosby was asleep in prison cell when he learned he was being freed

Stephanie Gosk and David K. Li
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Cosby struggled to sleep after his release from prison, still in disbelief that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had vacated his sexual assault conviction and ended nearly three years behind bars, his representative said Thursday.

The comedian was awake until at least 2 a.m. and got about three hours of sleep during his first night of freedom, Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt told NBC News.

“I don’t want to go sleep because I am afraid this a nightmare,” Cosby said, according to Wyatt.

Pennsylvania's high court threw out Cosby's 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, ruling that his due process rights had been violated.

When the state high court came through with its ruling Wednesday, Cosby was still asleep in his cell at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Arizona, and a guard told the blurry-eyed — and understandably confused — prisoner he'd soon be free.

Cosby responded, “What are you talking about?” according to Wyatt.

The man once known as "America's Dad" had collard greens and fish for dinner Wednesday night and then eggs, sausage and potatoes for breakfast.

He's expected to be reunited with wife, Camille, on Thursday and spend the next three weeks with her. It'll be the first time they've seen each other since he went to prison in September 2018, according to Wyatt.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and was serving a three- to 10-year sentence. Cosby has maintained that his contact with Constand was consensual, and he has denied all other allegations of wrongdoing.

In 2005, then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor opted against charging the actor, "thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action," according to the high court. A later prosecutor used that lawsuit testimony in court, and Cosby's own words were key in his conviction.

"Unable to invoke any right not to testify in the civil proceedings, Cosby relied upon the district attorney’s declination and proceeded to provide four sworn depositions. During those depositions, Cosby made several incriminating statements," state Supreme Court Justice David Wecht wrote in a 79-page opinion, ordering Cosby's release.

The prosecution of Cosby was one of the first major milestones of the #MeToo movement, as women came forward with their tales of unwanted sexual advances and harassment in the workplace and elsewhere.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Cosby breaks silence to thank court and fans after prison release

    He was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

  • Bill Cosby breaks silence after prison release in sex assault case

    Disgraced and discharged comedian Bill Cosby broke his silence via Twitter after being released from a Pennsylvania prison Wednesday due to what the prosecution in the case called a “procedural error.” The creator of the legendary Cosby Show and A Different World, Cosby was convicted to a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

  • 10-year-old who played dead survives after parents and sister were shot and killed in Houston

    A 10-year-old girl survived a fatal shooting Wednesday in Houston after pretending to be dead.

  • Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

    President Joe Biden is set to offer comfort and support Thursday to the families of the dead and missing after last week's collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline. Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing. Hundreds of first responders and search-and-rescue personnel have been painstakingly searching the pancaked rubble for potential signs of life.

  • Eye Opener: Bill Cosby walks free after overturned conviction

    Bill Cosby is once again a free man, arriving home Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction. Also, rescue workers at the site of a Florida apartment building collapse are still working to find survivors. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Bill Cosby Arrives Home After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

    Bill Cosby arrived back to his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, on June 30, after the state’s Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction.Footage filmed outside Cosby’s home shows the 83-year-old comedian with his lawyers and family spokesperson, who are addressing the media.In a statement, Cosby said he had always maintained his innocence and thanked his fans.The court’s ruling meant Cosby was freed from prison more than three years after he was initially found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home.Constand released a statement on Wednesday saying the court’s decision was “disappointing” and that it may prevent victims from reporting sexual assaults and participating in the prosecution process. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • Bill Cosby home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

    Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates. The 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from a state prison in Pennsylvania just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.

  • Three soldiers behind Gabon's failed 2019 coup jailed for 15 years

    Three soldiers behind a failed coup in Gabon in 2019 have been sentenced to 15 years' prison, the prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Does Gym-Chic in a Crop Top, Leggings and Chunky White Sneakers With Pink Accents

    Hudgens wore chunky white sneakers by Mercer Amsterdam for an afternoon workout.

  • Branson's Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 plane

    Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit delivered satellites from three countries into space Tuesday, its second rocket launch from a plane this year. The company’s modified 747 jet dubbed Cosmic Girl jet took off from California’s Mojave Desert, carrying the 70-foot (21-meter) rocket beneath its left wing. Camera views showed the package of seven small satellites on the end of the second stage, against the curve of the blue Earth.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs conservatives against California donor disclosure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of two conservative groups that challenged a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, sided with the two nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - in finding that the California attorney general's policy, in place for the past decade, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. "We are left to conclude that the Attorney General's disclosure requirement imposes a widespread burden on donors' associational rights," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.

  • Lil Kim Says She Wants To Battle Nicki Minaj In A Verzuz

    During a recent interview at the BET Awards, Lil Kim shared that she's interested in participating in a Verzuz battle with her longtime rival Nicki Minaj.

  • The Bureau of Prisons Really Sent a 76-Year-Old Grandmother Back to Jail for Missing Phone Calls While She Was in Class

    76-year-old Gwen Levi was reincarcerated for not answering her phone while attending class

  • A Louisiana police investigator wanted to charge a cop after Ronald Greene's death; top brass blocked him

    Notes from the Louisiana State Police's investigation into Ronald Greene's death show top officials blocked the arrest of an officer who was involved. Page Title

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.