Bill Cosby denied parole for refusal to take sex offender class

Biba Adams
·2 min read
Cosby was convicted of the 2004 sexual assault of ex-Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his mansion.

Entertainment legend Bill Cosby was recently denied parole at the Pennsylvania prison where he has been incarcerated since 2018 serving a three-to-10-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board denied the 83-year-old actor-comedian-producer based on “a number of reasons,” according to a CNN report. Cosby’s “failure to develop a parole release plan” and a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections” are two factors that contributed to the decision.

Bill Cosby is shown in his Eagleville, Pennsylvania mugshot in 2018, when he was sentenced to three-to-10 years for sexual assault. (Photo by Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)
Bill Cosby is shown in his Eagleville, Pennsylvania mugshot in 2018, when he was sentenced to three-to-10 years for sexual assault. (Photo by Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

Cosby must also “participate in and complete additional institutional programs” — which he has refused to do —including classes for sex offenders. He has been ordered to attend and successfully finish a treatment program for sex offenders and for violence prevention.

Had the board’s May 11 decision gone otherwise, Cosby would have become eligible for parole in September after completing his prison sentence’s three-year term minimum at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, outside of Philadelphia. The legal team of the television and film icon says It was no surprise.

“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof,” said his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, in a statement. “Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Cosby was convicted of the 2004 sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his mansion. Over 60 women had made similar accusations, and five women testified against him in his trial, in addition to Constand.

In December of 2020, Cosby argued his case before Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to have his conviction overturned.

At the time, Cosby said via Wyatt, “The minute you set foot in a sexual predator class, you’re a demon, you’re guilty of that crime. He’s willing to sit there the entire 10 years rather than attend that course.”

Cosby has reportedly had to take extreme cautions to remain healthy in prison during the coronavirus pandemic. In December, he said he takes “wash-ups” in his cell and maintains a regular vitamin routine, including “Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, B12 and Elderberry Syrup.”

    This artist draws portraits of strangers without them knowingLocation: Amman, Jordan21-year-old Ahmad Al-Rimawi tours downtown Amman every dayand studies the faces and expressions of people(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 21-YEAR-OLD JORDANIAN ARTIST, AHMAD AL-RIMAWI, SAYING:"How do I feel about drawing people without their knowledge? I would be full of enthusiasm and excitement to see their reactions, because they wouldn't know what I am doing, especially with people around looking at me. I believe in a phrase, that happiness is not about what I personally achieve, but it is about people's faces after I give them their portraits."He gives his subjects their portraits as gifts(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 21-YEAR-OLD JORDANIAN ARTIST, AHMAD AL-RIMAWI, SAYING:"The greatest gift that can be handed to a human being is a drawing or a photo of him. I present his portrait through a simple drawing and gift it to him. Human beings in general like to see themselves through a photo or a drawing, or even through the mirror in an elevator or at home."