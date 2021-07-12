Bill Cosby’s potential stand-up tour rejected by NYC’s Comedy Cellar

A 2018 jury convicted Cosby of three felony counts in Temple staffer Andrea Constand’s 2004 drugging and sexual assault.

At least one venue has said that it will not support an upcoming comedy tour from recently-freed Bill Cosby.

The Comedy Cellar in New York City has expressed that it has zero interest in hosting Cosby, with owner Noam Dworman telling TMZ his audiences wouldn’t support a show from the 83-year-old comic-actor-producer.

The club allowed comedians Louis CK and Aziz Ansari to perform on the legendary Greenwich Village stage after they both were hit with sexual misconduct allegations — not criminal charges. Cosby, whose 2018 indecent assault conviction was overturned in June by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, won’t be given the same opportunity.

In this Sept. 2014 photo, Bill Cosby is shown performing at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cosby’s longtime spokesman told TMZ, “That’s one club owner, and in the words of the king of R&B, Bobby Brown, it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.”

Wyatt has said that “the world wants to see Mr. Cosby.” In addition to comedy clubs across the nation, Cosby will also make appearances at prisons and schools to talk to people about “being better citizens and curbing violence.”

As previously reported, Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania state prison on June 30 after serving more than two years of three to 10-year prison sentence. A 2018 jury convicted him on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in the drugging and sexual assault of Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Cosby’s conviction after ruling that an agreement with then-Montgomery Court prosecutor Bruce Castor prevented him from being charged in the case.

(L-R) Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby and Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt speak outside of Cosby’s home on June 30 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Cosby was released from prison after Pennsylvania’s high court overturned his indecent assault conviction. (Photo by Michael Abbott/Getty Images)

A new report notes Cosby plans to take action against the state of Pennsylvania.

In an appearance on The Dominick Nati Show, Wyatt said Cosby and his legal team are considering filing suit against Pennsylvania for “wrongful incarceration.”

“We are looking at all legal angles for those things right now,” he said. “We are looking at what legal recourse we can take against the state of Pennsylvania.”

Wyatt noted that he believes Cosby is owed “a couple hundred grand.”

TheGrio’s Matthew Allen contributed to this report.

