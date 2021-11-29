Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARYCLAIRE DALE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, complaining the verdict was thrown out over a questionable agreement that the comic claimed gave him lifetime immunity.

They said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Cosby’s conviction created a dangerous precedent by giving a press release the legal weight of an immunity agreement.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called the court's decision “an indefensible rule," predicting an onslaught of criminal appeals if it is allowed to stand.

“This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong,” Steele wrote in the petition, which seeks review under the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Cosby’s lawyers have long argued that he relied on a promise that he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony in an accuser’s civil suit in 2006. The admissions were later used against him in two criminal trials.

The only written evidence of such a promise is a 2005 press release from the then-prosecutor, Bruce Castor, who said he did not have enough evidence to arrest Cosby.

The release included an ambiguous “caution” that Castor “will reconsider this decision should the need arise.” The parties have since spent years debating what that meant.

Steele’s bid to revive the case is a long shot. The U.S. Supreme Court accepts fewer than 1% of the petitions it receives. At least four justices on the nine-member court would have to agree to hear the case. A decision is not expected for several months.

Castor’s successors, who gathered new evidence and arrested Cosby in 2015, doubt Castor ever made such a deal. Instead, they say Cosby had strategic reasons to give the deposition rather than invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, even if it backfired when “he slipped up” in his rambling testimony.

Cosby’s spokesperson on Monday called Steele “obsessed” with the actor and said his goal is to please “the MeToo mob.” Defense lawyers have long said the case should never have gone to trial because of what they call a “non-prosecution agreement.”

“This is a pathetic last-ditch effort that will not prevail. The Montgomery’s County’s DA’s fixation with Mr. Cosby is troubling to say the least,” spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.

Cosby, 84, became the first celebrity convicted of sexual assault in the #MeToo era when the jury at his 2018 retrial found him guilty of drugging and molesting college sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

He spent nearly three years in prison before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court set him free in June.

Legal scholars and victim advocates will be watching closely to see if the court takes an interest in the high-profile #MeToo case.

Two justices on the court, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, were accused of sexual misconduct during their bitterly fought confirmation hearings.

Appellate judges have voiced sharply different views of the Cosby case. An intermediate state court upheld the conviction. Then the seven justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote three separate opinions on it.

The majority found that Cosby relied on the decision not to prosecute him when he admitted giving a string of young women drugs and alcohol before sexual encounters. The court stopped short of finding that there was such an agreement, but said Cosby thought there was — that reliance, they said, marred his conviction.

But prosecutors call that conclusion flawed. They note that Cosby's lawyers objected strenuously to the deposition questions rather than let him speak freely.

Cosby himself has never testified about any agreement or promise. The only alleged participant to come forward is Castor, a political rival of Steele’s who went on to represent President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Castor said he made the promise to a now-dead defense lawyer for Cosby, and got nothing in return.

He never mentioned it to top assistant Risa Ferman, who led his Cosby investigation.

She later became district attorney, and reopened the case in 2015 after a federal judge unsealed Cosby's deposition.

At a remarkable pretrial hearing in February 2016, Castor spent hours testifying for the defense. He said he typed out the press release himself, after office hours, and intended it to convey different layers of meaning to the lawyers, the press and the public.

The judge found him not credible and sent the case to trial.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in its June 30 ruling, called Cosby’s arrest “an affront to fundamental fairness."

Weeks later, the ruling prompted the state attorney general to dismiss charges against a jail guard accused of sexually abusing female inmates, because of an earlier agreement with county prosecutors that let him resign rather than face charges.

Cosby, a groundbreaking Black actor and comedian, created the top-ranked “Cosby Show” in the 1980s. A barrage of sexual assault allegations later destroyed his image as “America’s Dad” and led to multimillion-dollar court settlements with at least eight women. But Constand's was the only case to lead to criminal charges.

Five of them testified for the prosecution to support Constand’s claims, testimony that Cosby’s lawyers also challenged on appeal. However, the state’s high court declined to address the thorny issue of how many other accusers can testify in criminal cases before the evidence becomes unfair to the defense.

In a recent memoir, Constand called the verdict less important than the growing support for sexual assault survivors inspired by the #MeToo movement.

“The outcome of the trial seemed strangely unimportant. It was as if the world had again shifted in some much more significant way,” Constand wrote in the book, “The Moment."

___

Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who was the social platform's first CEO in 2007 until he was forced out the following year, then returned to the role in 2015, is once again out of the job — this time, he says, by choice. It's the end of six tumultuous years at the social platform, during which Twitter has been plagued with slow growth, weathered an investor revolt, grappled with accusations of failure to deal with problems of hate speech, harassment and other harmful activity and finally took the extraordinary step of banning a sitting U.S. president for creating a danger to public safety during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Dorsey said he was “really sad...yet really happy” about leaving the company and that it was his decision.

  • The first complaint filed under Tennessee's anti-critical race theory law was over a book teaching about Martin Luther King Jr.

    Tennessee's education department declined to investigate the complaint filed by conservative parents group "Moms for Liberty."

  • Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

    A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor. The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

  • A 79-Year-Old Alleged Mobster Has Been Indicted for Defrauding Tricare, CHAMPVA

    A self-claimed 'entrepreneur' and a resort developer are the latest to be charged in the Justice Department's pursuit of federal health fraud cases.

  • Chris Cuomo's off-air role: Brother Andrew's strategist, spy

    CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office, newly released transcripts and text messages show. The TV journalist offered to reach out to "sources," including other reporters, to find out whether more women were going to come forward and relayed what he was hearing to his brother's advisers, according to the materials made public Monday. At the same time, Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, coaching him on his response and admonishing him for "bad judgment."

  • Scott Peterson transferred off death row ahead of murder resentencing. What’s next?

    The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released a photograph of the Modesto, Calif. man taken ahead of his transfer Monday.

  • Kanye West's fleet of Ford trucks was auctioned off for nearly $450,000

    One of Kanye West's trucks sold for $86,900 — making it the most expensive Ford Raptor ever sold, according to TMZ.

  • Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science. It was a reference to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that was stoked as Cruz helped lead GOP objections to Congress' certifying the 2020 election results.

  • Inside the 'Misinformation' Wars

    On Friday afternoons this fall, top American news executives have dialed into a series of off-the-record Zoom meetings led by Harvard academics whose goal is to “help newsroom leaders fight misinformation and media manipulation.” Those are hot topics in the news industry right now, and so the program at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy drew an impressive roster of executives at CNN, NBC News, The Associated Press, Axios and other major U.S. outlets. Si

  • Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

    Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the […]

  • 5 things we learned about COVID and the Omicron variant today

    Here's the latest developments on the pandemic from Monday.

  • Man convicted of Great Falls street fight murder gets 65 years

    A judge on Monday sentenced a man who killed another man with a hatchet during a 2018 street fight in Great Falls to 65 years in prison.

  • Toddler, who went missing after father's pick up truck wound up in a river, found dead

    Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.

  • Meredith Kercher’s Killer Blasts Amanda Knox: ‘She Knows the Truth’

    Tiziana Fabi/Getty ImagesRudy Guede, who was convicted of raping and killing British student Meredith Kercher and who was released from jail early this past week, insinuated Amanda Knox and her ex-lover Raffaelle Sollecito were the ones who “inflict[ed] the stab wounds” in the gruesome 2007 murder. Guede, who spent 13 years in jail for the crime, maintained his innocence in his first post-jail interview with Britain’s The Sun, even as Knox pleaded with him to clear her name. “I know the truth an

  • Democrats' rush to judgment in Smollett case could blow up in their faces

    Democrats' rush to judgment in the Jussie Smollett case may come back to bite them now that the actor faces up to three years in prison for allegedly fabricating the 2019 assault.

  • How the theft of 44 firearms from an L.A. gun store exploded into an LAPD scandal

    According to an investigation by The Times, the theft of 44 guns from an L.A. gun store has spurred a cascade of allegations against LAPD officers and a roiling department scandal.

  • Fairfield teens plead not guilty in Iowa high school teacher's death

    Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale waived their right to a speedy trial, which means prosecutors are not required to try them within 90 days of formal charges being filed Nov. 12.

  • Woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight attendants, gets zip-tied by passenger, records show

    A woman faces a public intoxication charge after reportedly attacking to flight attendants aboard a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville, records show.

  • Four suspects identified in Home Depot smash-and-grab robbery

    Authorities have identified four suspects — including two teenagers — in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Home Depot in Lakewood on Friday.

  • Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said the investigators looking into the Trump Organization could 'indict Donald Trump tomorrow' and be successful

    Cohen said he had supplied "thousands and thousands" of documents to the prosecutors and that other witnesses have been roped into the investigation.