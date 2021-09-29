Bill Cosby says R. Kelly got 'railroaded' with guilty verdict

Bill Cosby feels that R&B singer R. Kelly was "railroaded" by his recent conviction, predicting the singer might even win an appeal of the verdict.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, told TMZ Cosby felt that Kelly had been railroaded and the blame was on attorney Gloria Allred and systemic racism, labeling the conviction an "assault on successful black men."

"Gloria Allred did the same thing that she did with him," Wyatt said Wednesday. "You parade women out, and you stir up the public sentiment to go against him, and that's what they did to R. Kelly."

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty Monday on charges relating to sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, forced labor, sex trafficking across state lines, and racketeering involving six victims.

Cosby was released from prison on June 30, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sentence after finding that Cosby had a prior deal with another prosecutor that was supposed to prevent him from being charged criminally. Prior to his release, Cosby served two years in prison out of a three- to 10-year sentence.

One week prior to his release, Cosby was granted an appeal, an option Wyatt said could be viable for Kelly.

"I see R. Kelly having a strong case on appeal," Wyatt added. "I think when he gets to the highest court in the land, we'll see a conviction overturned."

"We see the black and white issue," Wyatt continued, arguing white people accused of crimes seem to get special treatment. "We see this cancel culture issue in America."

Kelly, who is set to be sentenced on May 4, 2022, faces at least 10 years in prison and could serve the remainder of his life behind bars. He also still faces federal charges relating to child pornography and obstruction in Chicago and the same charges on the state level in Minnesota.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

