Bill Cosby says he wants to return to touring in 2023 amid new sexual assault lawsuit

Just weeks after five women, including two former actresses who appeared on The Cosby Show, filed a new sexual assault and abuse lawsuit against Bill Cosby, he's already making plans to begin touring again in the new year.

The 85-year-old actor appeared on Ohio's WGH Talk radio station on Wednesday where he said he wanted to return to touring standup comedy in 2023. "Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," Cosby said. "When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be."

Bill Cosby

Mark Makela/Getty Bill Cosby

Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter, "We're looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023."

Back in 2014, more than 50 women came forward with sexual assault allegations against Cosby, and the following year, he was charged with the assault of Andrea Constand, a former director of operations for Temple University's women's basketball team. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison but was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction, ruling that the prosecution against him was an unfair violation of due process.

But earlier this month, five women — actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl who were on The Cosby Show, as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd — accused Cosby again of assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment in encounters spanning the past few decades. All five women had previously come forward with allegations against Cosby, but the new civil suit was filed under New York's newly passed Adult Survivors Act, which gives survivors of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue even if the statute of limitations on their allegations has expired.

Cosby has since denied the new allegations, and Wyatt said in a statement to EW, "As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault; it's ALL ABOUT MONEY. We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."

