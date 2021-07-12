Bill Cosby shares birthday message to his supporters following vigil protesting his prison release

Bill Cosby shared a message to his supporters to celebrate his 84th birthday on July 12.

Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court last week after it found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The disgraced actor had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

To celebrate his birthday, Cosby, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, issued a statement to his supporters thanking them for "fighting" for his freedom and allowing him to spend his 84th birthday out of prison.

"On my Birthday — I whole heartedly thank you for your support, thank you for fighting for my freedom and thank you for staying grounded and on the case. The Revolution Is In The Home," the comedian shared in a statement provided to Fox News.

HOW DID BILL COSBY'S CONVICTION OVERTURN HAPPEN? LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The comedian also shared an image of himself standing with his hands together wearing a white sweatshirt with multicolored letters that read "Hello Friend."

Cosby’s celebration of his newfound freedom comes days after multiple women who had previously accused him of sexual assault gathered at Independence Mall in Philadelphia for a vigil to do the exact opposite. The women united to protest Cosby’s release from prison.

The group carried signs that read, "Bill Cosby: America's Predator," and, "Serial Rapist Cosby Freed = No Justice."

At least three women who have accused Cosby of raping them – Lili Bernard, Stacey Pinkerton, and Victoria Valentino – were present at the vigil to make their voices heard, according to WCAU.

BRUCE CASTOR EXPLAINS 2004 'DECISION' NOT TO PROSECUTE BILL COSBY ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

Those women and other Cosby accusers had previously voiced their displeasure at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision that led to him getting out ahead of his three-10 year sentence during an interview with NBC Nightly News. Kate Snow sat down for a follow-up interview with the women after previously interviewing them in 2015. In it, they expressed that they are "shocked," "stunned," "disgusted" at the development in his case.

Story continues

However, Lili Bernard noted that, although Cosby being out of prison is not an ideal outcome, the impact of his conviction cannot be fully undone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Nothing can change the fact that a jury of his peers convicted him," she explained. "Nothing can change the fact that his own words convicted him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Cosby’s legal team is reportedly exploring a countersuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for what they believe was a "wrongful incarceration" now that his conviction was overturned.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.