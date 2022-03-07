Bill Cosby: Supreme Court refuses to review decision to free actor

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear a bid by prosecutors to undo a ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The justices let stand the 2020 decision by a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the 84-year-old actor and comedian should never have faced the charges because a previous local district attorney had publicly promised in 2005 not to prosecute him.

The state court’s ruling freed Cosby after he spent nearly three years in state prison, to the dismay of sexual assault victims and their advocates.

Cosby had been convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison.