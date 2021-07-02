Bill Cosby 'wants to get back on stage' after prison release

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Mark Makela/Getty Images

After his release from prison, Bill Cosby seems to already be eying a return to stand-up comedy.

Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, has suggested in multiple interviews he could embark on a comedy tour after his sexual assault conviction was overturned this week, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Wyatt told Fox News that Cosby "wants to get back on stage sooner or later," and he also claims the comedian has been receiving interest from comedy club owners.

"A number of promoters have called," Wyatt told Inside Edition. "Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him."

Cosby has faced allegations of sexual assault and rape from dozens of women and was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on Wednesday after finding he couldn't be charged because of an agreement he had with a previous prosecutor. Despite his spokesperson's comments, though, Variety writes that industry insiders believe there "is little chance" of Cosby making a career comeback.

"He was not found innocent," PR strategist and crisis manager Howard Bragman told Variety. "He was released on a technicality. I would say the world still believes him to be guilty for the heinous crimes he was charged with and he's going to live a very O.J. Simpson-like existence for the rest of his life."

