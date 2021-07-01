Bill Cosby's release from prison marks a 'beautiful day' for women, a rep for the comedian said

Bill Cosby, left, and his representative Andrew Wyatt, right. Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned Wednesday due to a procedural issue.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for the comedian called it a "beautiful day" for women.

The reaction was starkly different from many observers who expressed outrage and hurt.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A representative for Bill Cosby reacted to his release from prison on Wednesday, describing it as a victory for women in comments to the New York Post.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's sexual-assault conviction on Wednesday, due to a procedural issue. The 83-year-old had served nearly three years of a sentenced due to last three to 10 years sentence.

The comedian was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. But the supreme court ruled that prosecutors should never have charged Cosby due to a deal he struck with a previous district attorney.

"It's a beautiful day, not just for Bill Cosby because this is about all Americans, making sure that they get justice," Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt told the Post. "It's a beautiful day, also for women."

The assessment was starkly out of step with many outraged reactions to Cosby's release. "I am furious to hear this news," actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted.

"THIS is why women do not come forward," longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who herself accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault, wrote.

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand. Cliff Owen/AP

In his statement, Wyatt claimed again that the women who accused Cosby invented their accusations.

"Millions of supporters and millions of women have gotten in touch with us and said 'We know these women made up these allegations. We know it's not true."

"They can no longer call him a sexual violent predator. No longer call him a rapist. No longer call him these horrible things. He's now Bill Cosby, an American and national treasure."

Story continues

In a statement, Constand and her lawyers called Cosby's release disappointing, and raised concerns that it would discourage other sexual assault victims from seeking justice.

"We urge all victims to have their voices heard," the statement said, according to the Associated Press.

While Cosby's 2018 conviction centered on just Constand's case, dozens of women have alleged a similar pattern of abuse by the former star of 'The Cosby Show." Five other accusers told their stories at Constand's trial.

Jennifer Storm, a former victim advocate, worked with those five accusers and told Insider on Wednesday that she's spoken with them since Cosby's release.

"Those moments of justice are not lost because this court deemed something technical today that released him," Storm said.

"I was trying to, make sure they understand that their voices mattered, that this case alone and their bravery has led to more victims feeling safe to come forward, and more prosecutors believing and charging offenders, than we've ever seen before."

The district attorney whose office charged Cosby also voiced his disappointment with Cosby's release.

"My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads," Kevin R. Steele said on Wednesday, shortly after Cosby's release.

He added: "We still believe that no one is above the law - including those who are rich, famous and powerful."

Read the original article on Insider