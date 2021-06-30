Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction vacated by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has vacated the sentence of comedian and actor Bill Cosby on Wednesday.

The court's ruling will allow the 83-year-old to leave prison a free man. The court found that he had an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case. He has been in prison for two years after being sentenced to serve between three and 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia.

"Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated and he is discharged," the ruling reads.

He had been accused of and tried for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, who claimed the encounter took place in 2004.

The actor who had been known as "America's Dad" was charged in late 2015 for sexual assault after a prosecutor, who had newly unsealed evidence, arrested him only days before the statute of limitations was set to expire.

The new testimony, which came from five other accusers and dated back to experiences with him in the 1980s, was allowed during his retrial, which the state Supreme Court ruled tainted the trial.

The prosecutors did not immediately state whether they plan to pursue an appeal or look to try him for a third time.

