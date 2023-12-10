Bill Cotterell: Florida lawmakers stir the pot with race-related proposals

Every legislative session produces a grandstanding bill or two that send crowd-pleasing signals, rather than changing anything important in Florida law.

That’s specially true in election years, when state lawmakers appeal to selected segments of the folks back home by showing how tough on crime, or how dedicated to education, or how fiscally conservative they can be. Liberals and conservatives alike do it, just to generate some favorable news coverage in their districts.

With Republicans holding solid majorities in the House and Senate, the conservatives get to flaunt their virtues more often. The Democrats tilt at their own windmills, like Medicaid expansion and gun restrictions, but instead of bragging about legislative trophies back home, they usually wind up telling their voters, “Well, we tried – and if you re-elect me, we’ll try again!”

And sometimes, one side will toss out an idea just to get the other side on record, for or against it, so the roll call on a hot topic can be used in campaign advertising.

A Confederate memorial remains outside of the Florida Historic Capitol Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

For the session starting next month, a couple of Republican legislators have produced a pair of race-related proposals that may generate some heat, whether they pass or not.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, proposed a constitutional amendment (SJR 582) that forbids the state or any local government from paying reparations for slavery. Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, wants “protection of historical monuments and memorials” – so his bill (HB 395) forbids removal of statues, plaques and other public markers honoring great figures of Florida’s past.

It doesn’t take keen political insight to see what Black is driving at. This bill is meant to stop cities and counties from uprooting monuments to Civil War generals and other prominent Old South leaders.

“It is the intent of the Legislature that the state not allow a historical monument or memorial to be removed, damaged or destroyed. Accurate history belongs to all Floridians in perpetuity,” Black’s bill states.

“Accurate” is debatable. So the proposed legislation provides that “a contextual plaque or marker may be placed near the monument or memorial,” to explain that some honoree was actively engaged in a rebellion against Lincoln’s government, or that a long-ago governor or senator was a seething segregationist. But those clarifying markers would have to be pre-cleared by the state.

History aside, the measure is an annoying example of the Legislature’s appetite for pre-empting power from cities and counties. What if a town or county wants to change the name of something, or remove a sculpture? Why have mayors or county commissions anyway if local matters have to be run past Tallahassee?

Black’s bill will probably hit some headwinds when the Legislature convenes in January. The Republicans might not want to look any more redneck than they already do, with some of the redistricting, education and voting-rights restrictions enacted in recent years. And with so many Floridians being retirees and refugees from Northern and Midwest states, or from Cuba, Florida has never romanticized the Confederacy.

Gov. Jeb Bush, for instance, removed a Civil War-era state flag from the Capitol grounds without much controversy more than 20 years ago.

Ingoglia’s reparations ban would need more votes as a constitutional amendment – plus 60% voter support at the polls next November – but it might be just the kind of thing the GOP wants in an election year. Nobody is seriously proposing payments to descendants of people who were enslaved in Florida. But California has a study commission working on a plan lately estimated to cost something like $800 billion.

And the Democratic National Committee next summer will almost certainly saddle its presidential nominee with a reparations proposal in the party platform. The Republicans might try for platform language promising to prevent any form of slavery reparation, and having Ingoglia’s amendment on the Florida ballot would help with voter turnout.

The Florida Politics news site reported that polling by the Pew Research Center indicated about two-thirds public opposition to cash payment of reparations.

Ingoglia, a former state GOP chairman, has a taste for partisan mischief. Last year, he sponsored a bill that would have effectively disbanded the Democratic Party by barring any political organization that had once advocated slavery – no matter how long ago, or how fervently such an organization might have repented.

The bill never got anywhere. But it was a fun way to twit the opposition, which – if nothing else – is what the monuments and reparations legislation would accomplish next year.

Bill Cotterell

Bill Cotterell is a retired Capitol reporter for United Press International and the Tallahassee Democrat. He writes a weekly column for The News Service of Florida and City & State Florida. He can be reached at bcotterell@cityandstatefl.com.

