A new bill could make it easier to get a misdemeanor for speeding 24+ mph

A bill in the Indiana Senate proposes putting a number on the kind of speeding that will earn a driver a misdemeanor.

Under current law, speeding falls into two categories. Driving above the posted speed limit or "at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions" can result in a citation. And in a separate statute, driving "recklessly" and at an "unreasonably high rate of speed" that endangers others can result in a Class C misdemeanor.

That means that currently, two drivers could both be going the same speed over the limit, but one might get a ticket and the other might get a record.

Senate Bill 168 proposes to standardize the misdemeanor threshold at 24 mph above the speed limit.

This makes for more straightforward cases for prosecutors and is likely to result in more criminal convictions for speeding, experts say, while others might see it as a necessary crackdown amid rising fatal traffic deaths.

Read: Why the speed limit on I-465 is only 55 mph despite most people driving faster

Specifically, Republican Sen. Scott Baldwin's bill adds a line to the reckless driving statute saying a person who "knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly drives more than 24 miles per hour above the posted maximum speed limit for a highway commits a Class C misdemeanor."

Class C misdemeanors are punishable with up to $500 in fines and 60 days in jail.

Sen. Baldwin could not be reached for comment.

The way it works today

Today, prosecutors have some leeway in whether they charge speeding as an infraction or a misdemeanor, given the discretionary nature of the language.

It's rare to see a misdemeanor reckless driving charge solely for speeding, unless that speed is at least 26 mph over the speed limit, said Julie Chambers, a defense attorney who used to prosecute traffic court in Marion County. This is the threshold between earning four points on one's license and earning six, the highest amount for this violation.

Story continues

But a prosecutor could still file a misdemeanor at any speed, if they can prove that the driving behavior endangered the safety of others or blocked the flow of traffic.

Take out the endangerment aspect, and a driver is likely to end up with an infraction. Technically, one could drive 28, even 30 mph above the speed limit and still get just a citation, attorney Gary Selig said. He said he very rarely sees reckless driving cases for speeding alone.

Some defendants, especially those with a clean driving record, can qualify for traffic deferrals, in which the driver pays to defer prosecution for a certain time period, and if they don't commit the same offense in that time, the ticket gets dismissed. The bar for criminal diversions — the same process, but for misdemeanors — is higher.

What the bill would do

The addition of this provision in the reckless driving law — "knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly drives more than 24 miles per hour above the posted maximum speed limit" — appears to criminalize all instances of purposeful speeding over that threshold, without having to prove endangerment.

This makes a criminal case easier to prove and may result in more people being criminally charged, Chambers said.

This could also be a tool in the box for prosecutors in rural counties with highway construction looking to crack down harder on workzone speeding, Selig said.

To someone with an otherwise clean record, the difference of a few miles per hour means the difference between a traffic ticket and a mark on their permanent record.

"That's a big jump," Chambers said. "Having that on your record can be devastating, if you’ve never been in the criminal justice system."

But with the state of driving behavior since the onset of the pandemic, she said, she understands why a lawmaker would draft such a bill.

Read: With fatal crashes rising, Indiana police get millions to help curb reckless driving

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released in November show an 18.4% nationwide increase in the estimated number of people who died in car crashes, from 17,020 in the first half of 2020 to 20,160 in the first half of 2021. This is the largest half-year increase in the history of NHTSA's reporting system.

In Indiana, preliminary data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute show 683 people have died in car crashes as of early October, which is on par with last year but an 8% increase from 2019. Fatal crash data for the previous year is usually finalized around March.

Contact IndyStar transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana speeding bill could make it easier to get a misdemeanor