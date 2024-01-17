Bill could make it easier for motorists owing money to register vehicles

Jan. 17—A Norman lawmaker filed legislation that would allow drivers to register vehicles, even if they have unpaid tolls.

Under current law, anyone owing money to the Oklahoma Transit Authority must pay off their debt before being allowed to register or re-register their vehicles through Service Oklahoma.

House Bill 2968, authored by Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, would allow people to renew tags without paying tolls. She said it is not the job of Service Oklahoma to collect tolls for OTA, which is a separate agency.

"Service Oklahoma is part of our government, and it is required to deny renewal to people if they owe tolls," Menz said. "They are making Service Oklahoma do their jobs for them."

Menz said the bill will help Service Oklahoma users, especially those who may not know they owe tolls.

"I'm trying to go in and retool that so that if somebody takes off work to be able to go get their registration renewed, they're not thrown this roadblock," she said.

Menz said the economically disadvantaged are most affected by laws like this, as they take time off to renew their tags, and they may not have resources available to them, including smartphones.

"They may have to walk to a library or walk home and get online and pay their toll and walk back," she said. "But they aren't going to do that. They'll get back in their car and drive unlawfully."

She said the bill won't change OTA statutes, only Service Oklahoma, which won't bear the responsibility to collect tolls for another agency.

"OTA will still have the authority to collect tolls. It won't remove any authority from them," she said. "It allows Service Oklahoma to do its job, and if OTA sees a drop in toll collections because of the spill, that's an OTA problem."

She said the policy harms Service Oklahoma, as it has to "send money out the door," if people haven't yet paid their tolls.

Lisa Salim, an OTA spokesperson, said tolls are essential for the wellbeing of the agency.

"OTA is not an appropriated agency, so we do not receive any state or federal tax dollars. The only funding for OTA is tolling, and we pay off our bond debt with our tolls. Tolls pay for our entire operation and maintenance," Salim said.

She said the bill would be harmful to the agency.

"The impact of the legislation written is that it removes the only mechanism available to the OTA to try to collect tolls," Salim said. "We are required by our state legislation that created the authority to do everything we can to collect tolls."

She said she agrees with Menz that OTA does not want to delay motorists from registering vehicles.

"We don't want to be an impediment or punitive, we just want to collect tolls if owed," she said.

If the bill passes, she said the agency will have little way to enforce collections.

"We do use collection services, but that doesn't happen until after 120 days of trying to collect the tolls.

She said people can avoid fees by keeping their registration up-do-date.

"We hear people saying that they moved, so they didn't get the invoice," she said. "That's why it's critical to keep your information updated."

She said PikePass account holders can update their information online, and that those who associate a license plate with a PikePass will be charged the exact amount.

"It is critical for PikePass holders to have that license plate associated with their account, otherwise they will receive a Plate Pay invoice, which is about 50% higher based on the bypass toll rate," Salim said.

Randy Carter, Pike Off OTA spokesperson, said he supports Menz's bill.

"Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation enthusiastically supports HB 2968 and we applaud Rep Menz' attempt to protect Oklahomans from the Turnpike Authority's poor customer service, erroneous billing and excessive fees," Carter told The Transcript.

He said customers sometimes have good reasons for not paying tolls. He said on occasion the agency bills customers for tolls they did not incur.

"In some cases it has taken months of sustained effort for drivers to resolve these problems," he said. "In other cases drivers have given up and paid money they do not owe just for the privilege of being able to drive their own cars to work again. The OTA's Board has steadfastly refused to impose any real oversight over the agency, leaving citizens to navigate this inefficient and unresponsive government bureaucracy all on their own."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.