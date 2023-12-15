Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections, announces retirement effective Jan. 31

Bill Cowles, Orange County’s longtime Supervisor of Elections, announced his retirement Friday and said his last day in office will be Jan. 31.

Cowles, 69, was first elected in 1996 and plans to leave his post following the Special Election for House District 35 in January, ahead of the Presidential Primary in March.

He sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd earlier in the day sharing the news. DeSantis is now tasked with appointing a successor to the seat, as Cowles’ term runs through 2025.

Seven candidates have already filed to run for the seat, as Cowles previously announced this would be his last term in office. His annual salary is $193,419.

The office has 55 full-time employees and a budget of roughly $15 million.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.