Bill to create extra funding for SD's indigent defense office stumbles at the start

PIERRE — The effort to create a state public defender's office is slowly creeping toward the finish line. But an effort to create an additional funding source for the office by using the state’s alcohol tax stumbled in committee.

Senators in the Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously Thursday to create the new office that will take over appeals, abuse and neglect cases and habeas corpus appeals. The lawyers who make up the office will also train court-appointed attorneys in criminal defense matters.

S.D. Senators Jim Bolin and Randy Deibert listen during proceedings on the first day of the legislative session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

The state public defender’s office will be overseen by the state indigent defense commission, made up of nine members appointed by various state officials. They will serve 12-year terms.

The Unified Judicial System estimates the new office will save counties $2.1 million a year since counties are currently on the hook for paying indigent legal defense costs. Included in the bill, and the Governor’s budget, was the $1.4 million in state funds to create and fund the office and commission.

Meanwhile, in the third floor Appropriations committee room, Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, attempted to snag additional funding for the new office and commission by using ongoing general revenue funds from the state’s alcohol beverage tax through SB 31.

“This bill is designed to make the proposed indigent legal commission a more robust and effective body by providing approximately $6 million from the alcohol tax to help pay legal costs for those defendants who lack financial resources,” he said.

Greg Satisan, the state court administrator, clarified UJS estimated $7.3 million from the bill’s proposed tax structure would be used to fund the office.

County commissioners who spoke in favor of SB 31 say some counties are already in dire financial straits when budgeting for unknown legal defense costs.

“In Yankton County, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of cases and increasing expenses for indigent care with no end in sight,” said Dan Klimisch, a Yankton County Commissioner. He noted the county had budgeted $500,000 for indigent defense costs but it was expecting to exceed that cost.

“When alcohol is misused, it can and often does lead to legal consequences and an increase in cost to counties,” Klimisch said.

The Bureau of Finance and Management opposed the bill, explaining the office and commission were already funded in the Governor’s budget.

“Ongoing state general fund dollars, limiting them even in a minimal way does limit our ability now and in the future to provide inflationary increases for those areas of K-12 education, medical providers and state employees,” said Derek Johnson, the state economist for BFM.

Bolin responded by saying in his 16 years in the Legislature, the general fund budget has increased substantially and SB 31 would provide more relief to counties.

“Can we tighten our belts by $7.3 million over a host of agencies and allow the counties to get some relief for this particular expense that they are mandated to pay?” Bolin said.

Joint appropriators disagreed and tabled SB 31 with a vote of 10-7.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SD's new public defender's office comes closer to fruition