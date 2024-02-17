Bill to create ‘Kansas Gun Rights Preservation Act’ introduced in state Legislature

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A representative in the Kansas House is looking to establish a new law protecting the gun rights of the states citizens against federal interference.

House Bill 2803 was introduced to the Kansas Legislature by Representative Michael Houser on Thursday, Feb. 15. The bill aims to create the Kansas Gun Rights Preservation Act which will prohibit the use of state resources to enforce federal gun control measures against law-abiding citizens.

If the bill is passed in its current state, it would prevent state agencies, political subdivisions and employees of such organizations from participating in the enforcement of any federal act, law, executive order, administrative order, rule or regulation regarding a firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition against law-abiding citizens. It also prevents the use of any assets, state funds or funds allocated by the state to local entities to help a federal agency, federal agent or corporation assisting the federal government.

Those found violating the Kansas Gun Rights Preservation Act would be liable for a civil penalty of $50,000 for each breach of the law. In the case of the bill, a ‘law-abiding citizen’ is defined as someone who is not otherwise prevented from having a firearm under state law.

