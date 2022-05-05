Bill creates possible parole path for Jim Crow non-unanimous jury convictions in Louisiana

A bill designed to create a potential parole path for those convicted by non-unanimous jury verdicts cleared a House panel Thursday just days before the Louisiana Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether all those convicted under the old system should receive new trials.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that non-unanimous jury convictions regarding cases with life sentences are unconstitutional, outlawing them for future trials in Louisiana and Oregon, the only states where the practice remained legal.

But a year later, the nation's highest court also ruled against making the law retroactive to address previous convictions under the old system that was considered racist and a vestige of Jim Crow, leaving the decision on new trials to local prosecutors.

House Bill 744 by Democratic LaPlace Rep. Randal Gaines would create a five-person panel to decide whether those convicted under the old system — as many as 1,500 — deserve parole.

The five-person panel that includes three retired judges, a retired district attorney and a public defender would have to be unanimous to allow parole and the threshold of evidence would have to be "a clear and convincing egregious injustice."

The statue of the scales of Justice located in front of the Federal Courthouse Building in downtown Shreveport.

"This is a remedy," said Gaines, a member of the Equal Justice Task Force formed to study the issue. "It's not a perfect remedy, but we're trying to make a difference when no difference has been made."

"There are real lives at stake," said Republican Rosepine Rep. Chuck Owen, a co-sponsor. "It drives me crazy that we have these people languishing in prison and nothing we can do about it."

The House Judicial Committee approved the legislation without objection, but opponents said the bill doesn't go far enough and fear its advancement could prompt the Supreme Court to decide it doesn't need to act.

"We don't see this as a solution," said Will Harrell of the Voice of the Experienced.

The Promise of Justice Initiative, whose attorneys are arguing before the Louisiana Supreme Court that all those with non-unanimous convictions should get new trials, condemned Gaines' bill as providing no remedy.

“The only real remedy for hundreds still incarcerated without verdicts is retroactivity and requiring the state to actually prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Hardell Ward, managing attorney of the Jim Crow Jury Project at Promise of Justice Initiative.

“To ask those who have suffered a Jim Crow Jury verdict to, without counsel, resources or adequate time, present to an unelected body some other miscarriage of justice to receive parole further maintains and promotes the ideals of the 1898 Convention which brought Jim Crow to Louisiana. The guarantees of our laws cannot be allowed to be stolen away and this injustice can only be cured by granting the men and women in prison their right to a fair trial.”

The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear Reddick v. Louisiana Tuesday based on Reginald Reddick's case.

Reddick was found guilty in 1997 on a second-degree murder charge and sentenced to life in prison. The jury voted 10-2 to convict Reddick. Reddick and his attorneys with the Promise of Justice Initiative argue the conviction is unconstitutional because the jury did not vote unanimously.

Louisiana voters had already decided to outlaw the practice with an amendment in their own state constitution a year before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but that amendment didn't require retroactivity either.

Democratic New Orleans Rep. Jason Hughes still has House Bill 271 in play that would require new trials for past non-unanimous convictions, but it hasn't yet received a hearing. Gaines' measure is considered the favored legislation.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Parole path possibly created for Jim Crow jury convictions in Louisiana