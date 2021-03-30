Bill creates way for judges to hospitalize violent offenders

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
Mar. 30—A bill that creates a way for people to be hospitalized after being charged with violent crimes and found incompetent to stand trial passed the full Senate Monday.

The bill next goes back to the House, where approval there seems likely.

Senate Bill 310, which senators approved with overwhelming support Monday afternoon, allows a judge to hear evidence in a case where a person has been charged with a violent or sexual offense but found incompetent to stand trial, such as from a mental illness.

The bill requires courts to hold an evidentiary hearing where a judge would determine, based on the preponderance of the evidence, if the person was guilty of the offense that resulted in the charge.

If that judge finds the evidence did support the person's guilt, a commitment hearing will be held to decide if the person should be involuntarily hospitalized for treatment.

A person ordered hospitalized would be reviewed at intervals to determine if he or she has responded to treatment and can be released.

The bill provides numerous safeguards to protect the rights of the person charged. For example, the person would be represented at the evidentiary hearing by an attorney and also assigned a guardian ad litem — a court-appointed guardian to watch after someone during a case.

A person facing involuntary hospitalization could request a jury hearing.

And a person could only be hospitalized under the bill if he or she were found to be a danger to themselves or others, needs treatment and has a documented history of criminal behavior or short-term involuntary hospitalizations.

Also, hospitalization would have to be judged the "least restrictive" way the person could receive treatment.

Potentially, a person ordered hospitalized under the bill could be held for a long time, such as for a period of years. That's a change from the what often happens currently when a person is found incompetent to stand trial.

Presently, courts must drop the charges against an incompetent person in order to send them to a mental hospital for stabilization. After that, a person can only be hospitalized for up to 360 days.

The procedure in the bill "applies to a narrow group of people," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Louisville Democrat, told the Senate Judiciary committee Monday morning. The procedure "only applies to violent and sexual crimes," McGarvey said.

If a judge rules the suspect likely did not commit the offense, based on the preponderance of the evidence, the person is released. Nothing in the evidentiary hearing can be used against the person in a future criminal or civil proceeding.

In the bill "we guarantee the respondent ... is represented by counsel," McGarvey said.

The procedure was part of Senate Bill 239, a bill filed by McGarvey, Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Louisville Republican, and Sen. David Yates, a Louisville Democrat.

When time ran out for lawmakers to hear that bill, Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican, included Senate Bill 239's language in House Bill 310.

Originally, House Bill 310 dealt with requiring the victim of sex crimes to be notified if the offender was becoming eligible for parole. The bill, which was filed by Rep. Samara Heavrin, also allows a victim of an attempted sexual offense to file for a protective order. Those provisions are still part of the current bill.

"This is the most special piece of legislation I have been able to work on," because of the bipartisan effort, Heavrin, a Leitchfield Republican, told the judiciary committee.

Heavrin said the bill is an example of urban and rural lawmakers working together.

Adams said Monday afternoon, "this is a very serious problem that happens across the state."

The genesis of the involuntary hospitalization component came from a 2019 incident in Louisville, where a man, Cane Madden, was charged in 2019 of attacking a juvenile with a shovel, fracturing her skull and sexually assaulting her.

Earlier this month, a Jefferson County court determined Madden was incompetent to stand trial, meaning the charges against him would have to be dropped in order for him to be involuntarily hospitalized for a short period of time.

Lawmakers said Madden has a long history of being charged with an offense, being found incompetent, and being released.

"The work that has gone into this bill has been over a two-year period," Adams said.

Sen. Danny Carroll, a Benton Republican, said when a person is ruled incompetent to stand trial and released, "the only question is when will he reoffend."

"It has been an honor to be a part of a bipartisan effort," Carroll said. "For the families that have been victimized (in the Louisville incident), we have heard you, and I apologize for not having acted sooner."

The bill passed the full Senate with no one voting against and only one senator voting to "pass" on the vote. The bill had already passed the House, but has to go back to the House, so lawmakers there can concur on what were called slight changes made by the Senate.

There is only one more day in left in the current legislative session.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

