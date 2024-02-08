Bill would divide Canal Place, install new board

Feb. 8—CUMBERLAND — A bill being submitted to the Maryland General Assembly seeks to divide Canal Place assets and install a new management board, according to state Sen. Mike McKay.

Situated in downtown Cumberland, Canal Place is a designated heritage area — the only one that includes state-owned real property. The District 1 legislative delegation is in the process of introducing a bill that would restructure the menagerie of assets currently managed by the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority.

Canal Place opened in 1993 and is a unique blend of state- and federally-owned assets located in one of Maryland's 13 dedicated heritage areas. The 11-acre tract includes the Western Maryland Railway Station, festival grounds, Footer's Dye Works Building, Shops at Canal Place and land where the Fairfield Inn & Suites is situated.

The water basin and a stretch of unfinished canal, as well as the towpath, are all part of the federal C&O Canal National Historic Park.

Canal Place struggled for years to develop an income stream and has been assisted by state funding. In recent years, rent received from the 24 residential units in the Footer's Dye Works Building and the lease with the Fairfield Inn & Suites as well as the various shops has helped to fund the operation.

Local lawmakers have been exploring ways to divide the many assets.

"Canal Place will stay intact," said McKay. "What we are doing is decoupling the heritage area from the management of Canal Place."

A task force that studied Canal Place in recent years decided that trying to sell the intertwined properties would be a formidable challenge given the entanglement of structures, grounds, service roads, bridges and trails.

McKay said a restructure would be a more feasible approach.

"That was the biggest issues with the task force," said McKay. "You couldn't really dissolve (the Canal Place assets). It was like a big bowl of spaghetti all intertwined with each other. So we have kept it all intertwined, but we have directed a new three-member board to create MOUs for all the different areas."

According to the bill, the nine-member Preservation Authority would be replaced with a three-member board consisting of an Allegany County commissioner, the mayor of Cumberland and a member of the Western Maryland legislative delegation.

Current paid staff at Canal Place would be assigned to focus on the operations of the heritage area titled Passages of the Western Potomac.

The bill would encourage memorandums of understanding for the purpose of management and possible spinning off of the assets. The railway station as well as the Footer's Dye Works property and Fairfield Inn land would be managed by Maryland's Department of General Services.

The shops at Canal Place would be managed by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. The festival grounds will be administered by the city of Cumberland.

Plans developed for the proposed $30 million River Park behind Canal Place on the Potomac River would by assigned to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. Although not yet fully funded or approved by the Army Corps of Engineers, the park is expected to include a whitewater feature, docks for canoes and kayaks, and trails.

"The river park project is important to the community," said McKay. "They still need $25 million, but I tend to believe that the county commissioners are the best place to have it (managed). They have so much more access to revenue than the city of Cumberland or the CEDC."

McKay said the restructuring would bring Canal Place in line with the other heritage areas across the state.

"It will mirror the exact same responsibilities that the other 12 do," said McKay. "This is the best way for everyone to focus on what they are really good at but still have the benefits of a state agency.

"I appreciate what (the Canal Place staff) has done under the direction of the executive director. Imagine how much further than can go when their sole focus is managing the Heritage Area and not having to worry about the management of leases and collecting rents."

Dee Dee Ritchie, executive director of Canal Place, and Allegany County Commissioner Bill Atkinson, both said they are reviewing the information in the proposed bill and would reserve comment until they can study the matter further.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.