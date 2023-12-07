New bill would end Washington’s twice-yearly time changes once and for all

The next chapter in Washington’s years-long push to end the state’s twice-yearly time changes will kick off in the 2024 legislative session.

On Monday, a pair of state senators -- Republican Mike Padden and Democrat Manka Dhingra -- filed a bill that would keep Washington in standard time year-round.

“The legislature finds that the state of Washington would benefit from the consistency and predictability of observing pacific standard time throughout the calendar year,” the bill reads. “Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling, and hinders economic growth.”

It goes on to cite studies that have “connected a number of health consequences” to changing clocks. That includes a higher risk of heart attacks, more workplace injuries, and increased suicide rates in the days immediately following the switch.

If passed, Washington would fall back in November of 2024, and then after that, remain in standard time permanently.

The state first attempted to end its time changes when lawmakers passed a bill to stay in daylight saving time year-round in 2019. Washington has been stuck waiting on federal approval to enact that ever since. A shift to standard time would not require any such approval and could go into effect right away.

Just two U.S. states currently observe year-round standard time: Arizona and Hawaii.