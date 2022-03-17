Bill to expand New Jersey bribery law to include candidates for office gains momentum

After a decade in legislative limbo, a bill that would allow politicians to be convicted of bribery even if they don’t hold public office has begun moving in the state Legislature.

Over the last decade, courts have dismissed charges or overturned convictions against several politicians based on the loophole, despite evidence they took bribes with the intention of granting official favors if elected.

The bill, NJ A2472 (22R), was approved, 4-0, without debate by the Assembly State and Local Government Committee on Thursday. A companion bill is scheduled for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Context: The bill was first introduced in 2012 by Assemblymember Greg McGuckin (R-Ocean) after federal bribery charges against former Assemblymember Lou Manzo’s involving his unsuccessful 2009 candidacy for Jersey City mayor were dismissed. The courts ruled the state bribery statute didn’t apply to an office Manzo (D-Hudson) didn’t hold.

Manzo had been charged with taking $27,500 in bribes from FBI informant Solomon Dwek in exchange for zoning approvals had he been elected mayor. The federal charges were dismissed because Manzo was never actually elected.

As then-U.S. District Court Judge Jose Linares put it in his 2012 decision, “The relevant New Jersey bribery statute does not on its face proscribe the exchange of a pecuniary benefit in consideration for future official assistance, action and influence in municipal government matters if that exchange is done by a candidate for public office who never gets elected.”

Other politicians have gotten off on the same technicality.

Last year, a judge dismissed state bribery charges against former Assemblymember Jason O’Donnell (D-Hudson), who allegedly took a $10,000 bribe from a tax attorney during his 2018 campaign for Bayonne mayor in exchange for a promise of work after being elected.

And Michael Manzo, a 2009 candidate for council in Jersey City who was caught up in the same federal corruption sweep as Lou Manzo — the two are not related — pleaded guilty to accepting a $5,000 bribe from Dwek in exchange for expediting a future development project. But his guilty plea was reversed in 2012. Despite his admission that he took money in exchange for a promised official action, Michael Manzo was hired in 2013 to the Jersey City public safety director’s office.

What the bill does: The bill that advanced Thursday expands the definition of “public servant” in the state’s bribery statute to include “any person who is a candidate for public office … whose activities are subject to regulatory oversight by the Election Law Enforcement Commission, and any person elected but who has not yet assumed office.”

Bribery is a second-degree crime, punishable by five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000, unless the bribe is worth less than $200. In that case, it's a third-degree crime.

What they’re saying: There was no debate on the bill among members of the Assembly committee and no lobbyists or other members of the public testified for or against it. A representative of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities did indicate support for the legislation through a slip submitted to the committee.

“It really was a shock to me when [Lou] Manzo was able to beat his rap. That was the impetus of it and I’ve been putting this in every session ever since,” McGuckin said in a phone interview. “This would have avoided the whole situation with Assemblyman O’Donnell. If the bill had been adopted, he wouldn’t have escaped justice.”

State Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union) first introduced the bill in the Senate late last year, and reintroduced it in January.

“The courts have decided quite clearly that it is not a crime currently, and frankly, following Assemblyman McGuckin’s lead, it should be,” Cryan said in a phone interview. “Since the courts have made that decision, it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to define correctly what the statute would be, and I think the Legislature and public would agree.”

What’s next: This was the first legislative step for the bill, but the fact that it’s also scheduled for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee suggests it has some political juice.