Feb. 20—If passed, a state bill would expand Oklahoma's domestic abuse definitions — a contested point in Rebecca Hogue's trial and sentencing — but with questionable large-scale effectiveness.

Senate Bill 1446, sponsored by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, would add "coercive control" to what qualifies as domestic abuse in the state. "Coercive control" as outlined in the bill includes intentionally isolating a family or household member from loved ones, depriving them of basic necessities, controlling or monitoring their movements, threatening them violently or sexually and demanding compliance.

The bill has passed the Senate Committee on Judiciary with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Oklahoma currently classifies "domestic abuse" as an act of physical harm or threat of imminent physical harm against an intimate partner, family or household member. But domestic violence experts and advocates say coercive control is also a form of domestic abuse.

Angela Beatty, senior director of domestic violence victim's services for YWCA Oklahoma City, argues it's a stronger indicator that the abuser will eventually kill the victim. Oklahoma ranks eighth in women killed by men in the United States, according to the latest FBI data.

"So many of the tactics that abusers use to dominate and subjugate and force submission in their victims aren't necessarily illegal, and so adding coercive controlling language to the current legislation really helps keep victims safer in our state," Beatty said.

If Floyd's legislation is passed, Oklahoma would be one of only a handful of states with a coercive control law.

Such laws have been implemented in Australia and European countries with less success than hoped for, according to New York Magazine. Critics of these laws argue they expand what people can be incarcerated for, that many cases are dropped and that the laws are easily manipulated by abusers to use the legal system against victims.

Heather Nancarrow of Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety told New York Magazine in 2021 that coercive control laws are best implemented when authorities understand nonphysical domestic abuse and victims are connected with services.

According to Floyd's office, the bill was introduced after YWCA Oklahoma City reached out to the senator with the idea. Floyd declined to comment on the bill due to scheduling conflicts.

Hogue's case

The bill was introduced prior to the sentencing of Hogue, who was convicted Nov. 3 of first-degree murder in Cleveland County District Court through the state's failure to protect law.

She was convicted on grounds that she knew or reasonably should have known her late boyfriend Christopher Trent was abusing her 2-year-old son.

During her sentencing Feb. 11, Judge Michael Tupper argued Hogue wasn't a victim of abuse under Oklahoma law, but that she was abused by Trent. During the trial three months earlier, Tupper blocked a domestic violence expert from testifying after the prosecution team argued Hogue was not the victim of domestic abuse.

"Until there is physical violence, unfortunately, our culture and the laws in Oklahoma don't classify it as abuse," said Stacey Wright, an Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice board member and advocate for Hogue.

Beatty said "it's possible" the outcome of the Hogue case could have been different had coercive control been in Oklahoma's domestic abuse definitions.

"Abusers look for vulnerabilities, and in Rebecca's case, she needed someone to watch Ryder (her son) when she was at work, and I've been in that position," Wright said.

Tupper, who sentenced Hogue to 16 months in prison, declined to comment on the proposed legislation. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, whose office charged and prosecuted Hogue, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Fostering conversation

When asked for a response to potential criticism that the law is overreaching, Beatty emphasized the lethality risk of coercive control. She also said the practice is "a strong indicator" the victim has severe trauma and other mental health impacts.

Most victims the YWCA works with experience coercive control from their abusers, Beatty said.

"There's so much that's misunderstood in our community about what violence in families really looks like, and I think, hopefully, this legislation will continue to foster more conversation so that we can maybe really address those things in this community," she said.