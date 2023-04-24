Bill to expand protection for domestic violence victims sent to Inslee’s desk for signature

A bill to expand the protection for victims of domestic violence has passed through the Washington House and Senate and now sits on Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk awaiting his signature.

House Bill 1715 was signed by the Washington Speaker of the House and the President of the Washington Senate on Sunday.

The bill includes a plan to establish better electronic monitoring with victim notification following the release of convicted criminals from prison.

Law enforcement would need to inform family, household members or an intimate partner that were requested to be notified when a privately owned gun has been returned to a person after a confiscation or surrender due to a court order.

If the victim is part of a no-contact order, restraining order or protection order, notification is required.

When any extreme risk protection order has been issued, the respondent must surrender all firearms in their custody to law enforcement.

The bill also includes funding to train court officials, peace officers, 911 dispatchers, and correction officers and their staff, to be more familiar with the proper handling of victims of various scenarios, including gender-based violence, coercive control, elder abuse, juvenile sex offenders, teen dating violence and more.