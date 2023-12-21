Bill to extend tax credits for NJ businesses bringing workers back to offices moves ahead

A bill to extend tax credit changes for three months for some New Jersey businesses cleared committee in the state Senate on Thursday morning.

What does the bill do?

The bill eliminates requirements for full-time employees of businesses receiving tax incentives through the Emerge Program Act to spend at least 60% of their time in-person at their offices. It cites the “permanent impacts of COVID-19.”

Sponsored by state Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, the bill was amended to extend the credits through March 2024. Sarlo's original proposal would have made them permanent.

State Sen. Sarlo peaks during the flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Italian American Heritage Month in Hackensack, NJ on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

“We amended it because we really encourage people to get back to work,” Sarlo said. “People need to get back in their offices to help our downtown urban centers.”

The program previously required employees to spend at least 80% of their time at the office and was then lowered to 60% in 2020.

In 2022, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making the requirement just 10%, contingent upon employees spending 80% of their time in New Jersey and the business paying 5% of their tax credit each year to the Economic Development Authority to be used for loans, guarantees, equity investments and grants or other forms of financing to support small business and downtown or commercial corridor activation activities where the business is.

More: NJSEA will once again fund an MMA event at Prudential Center. Price tag? $5M

'People should be back to work'

State Sen. Teresa Ruiz echoed Sarlo and said she is glad that it’s down to only three months and would like to see it expire altogether.

“People should be back to work," Ruiz said. "Flexibility [is a] priority always for those with families and those who need it. But there are unintended consequences when we just evacuate office buildings and leave them empty so either put up or show up.”

NJ tackles flood rish: New Jersey has new measures to protect homebuyers’ and renters’ flood risk

What's next?

The bill has already cleared committee in the Assembly. It still needs to pass both chambers of the Legislature before it can head to the governor's desk.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ tax credit for back-to-office businesses may extend into 2024