New bill to give families of missing persons in Valley, state hope

More than 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year, according to the National Crime Information Center.

While most are quickly found, the center reported 89,637 active missing person cases, as of Dec. 31, 2020.

In the Valley, three missing person cases remain open and under investigation, according to law enforcement.

Families and friends of those missing persons — and others throughout Pennsylvania — have an extra reason to be hopeful today on National Missing Persons Day, thanks to the efforts of two Valley lawmakers.

State Reps. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, and David R. Millard, of Columbia County, introduced House Bill 930 in March 2021 requiring the Pennsylvania State Police to forward forensic DNA profiles and other evidence relating to missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a national database of records, evidence and services.

"This is another tool for investigators and we want to be able to give families of missing loved ones every option possible," Culver said. "We want families to have hope."

The bill recently was passed through the Senate and is now awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf's signature.

For many families, including two longstanding cases in the Valley, NamUs provides hope for some kind of closure

Barbara Miller, of Sunbury, was 30 years old when she went missing in 1989.

Valley police have been investigating her disappearance over the years and in 2018 the case was turned over to the state Attorney General's Office.

There was an extensive search of a Milton home in the summer of 2017, where walls were taken out after it was reported Miller's remains may have been entombed in cement. No details of what, if anything, was discovered have been released.

State police in Milton are also still investigating the case of 2-year-old Cory Edkin, who was reported missing on Oct. 13, 1986, from his New Columbia home.

In June 2020, state police announced they made "significant advances" and were confident that someone will be brought to justice.

Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery, told police she put her son to bed and then drove to the store. When she returned 30 minutes later, her son was gone, Mowery said.

The third case in the Valley is that of Angel Donahue, who was reported missing to Sunbury Police in 2020. The case is now being handled by the state police, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.

State police are actively investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the disappearance of Donahue, who has been out of contact since April 2020, according to a search warrant.

All three are listed in the NamUS system.

Former state trooper and current Shikellamy School District Police Chief Cpl. Shawn Williams ran several Missing Persons Day events in the Valley. He said the day is important to families.

Williams was also the arresting officer for the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office in the cases of missing persons McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Bloomsburg resident Erica Shultz, 26, who went missing in late 2020.

Williams was able to track down Harold David Haulman III, 43, as the man who kidnapped and killed the town woman before hiding the bodies.

Haulman pleaded guilty last year to both murders in Luzerne County Court and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"This is an important day for law enforcement and for families of victims," Williams said. "There is nothing more important to a law enforcement official who is working on a missing person case than to be able to tell the family they have answers."

NamUs, available online at namus.nij.ojp.gov, estimates that 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, with approximately 1,000 of those bodies remaining unidentified after one year.