Bill would make it a felony to endanger a child's welfare

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read

Sep. 28—If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine's 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

A proposal that would make it a felony to endanger the welfare of a child who dies or is seriously injured has the backing of Maine prosecutors and sheriffs.

Currently, endangering the welfare of a child is a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

If passed, the legislative proposal would make it a Class B crime if a child died due to a reckless disregard for his or her safety, and a Class C crime if a child were seriously injured for the same reason.

Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000. Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to $5,000.

Currently, a parent who leaves illegal drugs where children could ingest them can only be charged with a misdemeanor, no matter the long-term impact the drug or drugs may have on children. The proposal also would apply to parents or caregivers who leave guns where children can easily access them.

The felony-level child endangerment charge could have come into play in a number of cases in recent years.

In July, a Penobscot County grand jury indicted the parents of an 11-month-old girl who overdosed and nearly died in June on multiple charges.

Zachary Borg, 27, and Taezja DiPietro, 23, both of Corinna, were indicted on one count each of aggravated furnishing of drugs to a minor, a Class B crime; domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime; endangering the welfare of a child; and drug possession, both Class D crimes.

Investigators found fentanyl in several rooms of the parents' home, including their daughter's bedroom, where fentanyl was found in the child's playpen, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. Fentanyl residue was also found on her teddy bear.

Instead of bringing a multitude of charges against the parents, District Attorney Marianne Lynch would have been able to charge them with a Class B charge of endangering the welfare of a child, if a felony option had been available.

If there had been a felony component to endangering the welfare of a child in September 2019, the prosecutor also could have charged a Bangor mother whose 1-year-old daughter died in October 2018 of a fentanyl overdose.

Kimberly Nelligan, then 33, was charged with the Class D crime of child endangerment and drug possession, a Class E crime.

Lynch has said that felony child endangerment better fits the circumstances in both those cases.

In addition, at least twice this year, children under the age of five have fired guns left unsecured by a parent. The parents were injured in one of those cases.

If the proposed legislation were to become law, a parent convicted of a felony crime of endangering the welfare of a child, would be unable to possess firearms in the future.

Sens. Joseph Baldacci, D-Bangor, and Paul Davis, R-Sangerville, are leading the initiative as part of a wider effort to address a recent spate of Maine parents charged with injuring or causing the deaths of their children.

Maine prosecutors and sheriffs have given the proposal their support through their respective professional organizations, the Maine Prosecutors and the Maine Sheriffs associations.

The announcement was made a day before Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, was to set off on a tour with stops in towns where children have died this year.

Since June, the deaths of four children have prompted a fresh round of scrutiny for the state's child welfare system and outside probes into the deaths.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Democratic lawmakers urge Biden not to reduce biofuel mandates

    A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to halt a plan to slash the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel, according to a letter dated Monday. The move, which the lawmakers argue threatens Biden's pledge to protect the U.S. farm economy, follows a Reuters report last week that Biden's administration is considering big cuts to the nation's biofuel blending requirements. While no official announcement has been made, news of the plan sparked uproar among farming and biofuel advocates, who benefit from the requirements that have helped create a multi-billion gallon market for their products.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken

    Ask any of the 2,600 residents in this South Carolina town whether they know Alex Murdaugh, and you’ll probably get a quick nod. Ask them to tell you about Murdaugh, though, and you’ll get a firm head shake, followed by: “You're not going to quote me, are you?” No one wants to talk about the influential lawyer whose wife and son were killed and who’s now accused in a string of controversies — at least, not in the open. For the past century, the Murdaughs have steered much of the legal world in this remote corner of South Carolina — north of Savannah, Georgia, and far from the interstate or just about anything else.

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • A woman who was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres said she was boiling water that had bear urine in it, officials say

    The 30-year-old woman told authorities she tried to filter the bear urine with a tea bag and when that didn't work she tried to boil it.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

    Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

  • Student in deadly Las Vegas crash identified

    Monday, the Clark County coroner's office identified the teen killed as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • Laundrie family attorney told Insider his parents 'do not know where' he is and any 'speculation' that they do 'is just wrong'

    The attorney's statement comes after authorities issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie related to his activities following Gabby Petito's death.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”