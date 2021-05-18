Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. Pelosi is joined by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., second from left, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., second from right and Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, listens as Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., listens at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., center, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
1 / 4

Congress Hate Crimes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress approved legislation Tuesday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise. Biden has said he will sign it.

“Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,” said Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House.

To many Asian Americans, the pandemic has invigorated deep-seated biases that in some cases date back to the Chinese Exclusion Act of more than a century ago. President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, as the “China Virus” or the “Kung Flu.” And as cases of the illness began to rise in the U.S., so too did the attacks, with thousands of violent incidents reported in the past year.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said it’s painful for many to “open up the newspaper everyday and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed.”

In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. A young family was injured in a Texas grocery store attack last year. And in Georgia, six Asian women were killed in March during during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges. The women who were killed are mentioned in the text of the bill.

“You start to think, ‘Well, will I be next?’” Chu said.

Yet to some activists, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed onto a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving a rise in hate crimes.

“We have had hate crimes laws since 1968, it’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same,” said Jason Wu, who is co-chair of GAPIMNY-Empowering Queer & Trans Asian Pacific Islanders. “These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities. Not a shortage of police and jails.”

Meng acknowledged some of the concerns raised by the groups, but countered that the widespread underreporting of hate crimes needs to be addressed.

“Law enforcement is currently underreporting these kinds of incidents and it makes it easy to ignore hate crimes all together,” she said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, suggested that the surge in Asian American violence was tied to efforts backed by some Democrats and other progressives to decrease funding for the police.

“This violence, by and large, is happening in Democrat-controlled cities,” said Jordan. If “money wasn’t taken from police and they were allowed to do their jobs, we would probably be in an entirely different position.”

Yet the bill also represented a rare moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock, while underscoring an evolution in Republican thought on hate crimes legislation.

Many conservatives have historically dismissed hate crimes laws, arguing they create special protected classes so that victims of similar crimes are treated differently.

“I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” said Rep. Young Kim, a California Republican who is Korean American. “Let's also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people's hearts and minds.”

Speaking earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said passage of the bill sends a “powerful message of solidarity” to those who have suffered discrimination during the pandemic.

“Discrimination against Asian Americans is, sadly, not a new phenomenon in our nation’s history, but the pandemic brought old biases and prejudices back to the foreground,” the New York Democrat said. “The Senate can be proud it took the lead.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dems: AAPI hate crimes bill will help stop attacks

    Congress is set to approve legislation intended to curtail a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending to President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of recent brutal attacks. (May 18)

  • Hate crimes bill to fight Asian American discrimination clears final vote, heads to Biden's desk

    Violence against those in the AAPI community has grown despite increased national attention and political action against anti-Asian hate.

  • Biden praises Rep. critical of US's Israel stance

    President Joe Biden acknowledges the plight of Palestinians as he addressed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Democrat, who has been critical of his administration's approach to violence between Israel and Hamas. (May 18)

  • 'What an old politician understands' — Biden turns the age issue to advantage

    Biden has seemed a changed man, calmer yet bolder. He savors the job, yet governs like a guy who knows the hurdles are high and time is short.

  • Biden declares "the future of the auto industry is electric" at Ford plant

    President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, declaring "the future of the auto industry is electric." Mr. Biden is pushing for alternative forms of energy and transportation in his American Jobs Plan. Watch his remarks.

  • House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    The legislation, which the Senate overwhelmingly approved last month, will next go to the president for his signature.

  • Experts call 'anti-protest' bills a backlash to 2020's racial reckoning

    Republican have introduced at least 80 bills across the country to limit and penalize protests. Experts say it's a sharp backlash to last summer's protests.

  • Hate crime bill propelled by anti-Asian attacks passes House, awaits Biden's signature

    The bill will next goes to the White House for President Biden's signature as early as the end of the week.

  • VP Harris meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus

    Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and other issues on Monday. (May 17)

  • U.S. Vice President Harris to headline Democratic Asian American summit

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, will headline a virtual summit hosted this week by the leading Asian American Democratic political action committee, organizers told Reuters. Harris' attendance at the AAPI Victory Fund's first-ever "Unity Summit," which will be announced on Monday, bolsters the group's effort to harness an unprecedented surge of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the vice president, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at Wednesday's event, which is co-hosted by the AAPI Victory Alliance, a nonprofit arm of the fund.

  • Trevor Noah parties in Miami after Minka Kelly split: ‘Great way to enjoy my vaccine!’

    Trevor Noah is a single man again.

  • How Kamala Harris became a victim of the barriers she broke

    Asian Americans celebrated Kamala Harris' win. But they also want more.

  • Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff made nearly $1.7 million last year - $1 million more than the Bidens, new tax returns show

    Most of Harris and Emhoff's income came from Emhoff's work at a law firm. Their income was substantially down on 2019, when they earned $3 million.

  • Pink Lemonade Bars

    Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s...

  • Cuba recognises international day against LGBT+ hate

    A large rainbow flag flew proudly outside of Cuba’s Health Ministry on Monday to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.It’s a symbol of progress for one member of the country’s LGBT+ community."It's progress that the LGBT+ rainbow flag is hung up today at the Health Ministry, a government institution. We are recognised and we are supported, being joined in the struggle for LGBT+ rights."Coordinated events are held every year on May 17 across the world to raise awareness of LGBT+ rights violations.In Cuba's case, the early years of the country's revolution saw homosexuals sent to correctional labor camps.Although former leader Fidel Castro later apologised, the stigma against non-heterosexual expression persists.Proposals to recognise same-sex marriage have stalled in recent years because of conservative opinion and a slow legislative process.Yet, Communist-run Cuba has made strides over the past decade.The country has approved sex-change operations and banned workplace discrimination.The progress reflects a trend in Latin America, where same-sex couples are allowed to marry in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and parts of Mexico, despite opposition from religious leaders.Rights activists still acknowledge there is a long way to go to full equality in Latin America and the greater world.Homicide reports in Brazil put the country as one of the most dangerous in the world for transgender people and marriage equality legislation has stalled in countries like El Salvador and Honduras.

  • Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

    Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio next year, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive race that could be among a handful that determine control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans. The move ends mounting speculation over the Orlando congresswoman's political future. In focusing on the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers to help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.

  • US Congressman Creates Tax ‘Safe Harbor’ for Crypto Users

    Minnesota congressman Tom Emmer has introduced the Safe Harbor bill to protect taxpayers with Forked Assets Act from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) penalties.

  • Why Dominic Cummings’s campaign to discredit Boris Johnson should not be taken lightly

    Behind the crumpled shirts, tracksuit bottoms and “critics go hang” persona of Dominic Cummings lies a man who really does care what people think of him. And most of all he wants to be seen as a winner. Having been given huge credit – and even a Benedict Cumberbatch docu-drama – for his part in making Brexit happen, he desperately wanted to be The Man Who Beat Covid. The fact that he failed in that mission, whether through his own inadequacies or, as he believes, because people in power didn’t do as he said, has been eating away at him ever since he was forced out of Number 10 last November. The one person he is never likely to blame is himself. Imbued with the self-belief of a cult leader, Mr Cummings must instead find others to shoulder the blame, regardless of whether the facts get in the way of his narrative. Mr Cummings’s new-found zeal for public scrutiny is particularly hard to fathom. In a 26-part Twitter thread on Tuesday, he insisted that “one of the most fundamental and unarguable lessons of Feb-March is that secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe. Openness to scrutiny wd have exposed Gvt errors weeks earlier than happened”.

  • Pilots survive after Navy jets collide in mid-air over Texas, officials say

    Two Navy aircraft collided in mid-air over Texas, officials say.

  • EXPLAINER: Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. The firing of hundreds of imprecise rockets into Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups is fairly clear-cut.