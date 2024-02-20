Bill filed to restore funding for summer EBT program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A bill to restore state funding for summer EBT was filed during the second special session of 2024.

According to the Louisiana Legislature, HB 18, states that the bill will have funds appropriately allocated for the summer EBT program. The bill was filed on Monday and written by Democrat State Rep. Jason Hughes.

At the beginning of February, the Department of Children and Family Services announced the state would not participate in the summer EBT program.

Landry suggests tougher penalties for carjackings in special crime session

Officials began to request that Gov. Jeff Landry reverse his decision to opt out of the EBT summer program.

The bill states the federal government would cover half of the administrative cost and the state would cover the remaining half for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.