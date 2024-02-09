Bill Galvin says he’s acting Mass. governor for the weekend

Secretary of State William Galvin stepped into the role of acting governor Friday morning and will continue those duties over the weekend because both Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are traveling out of state or unavailable.

A Galvin spokesperson said shortly after 9 a.m. that the Brighton Democrat “is now serving as Acting Governor.”

“He expects to relinquish those duties before Monday morning,” spokesperson Debra O’Malley said.

The secretary of state typically serves as acting governor when both the governor and lieutenant governor are unavailable or outside Massachusetts. Healey’s office said Thursday that she and Driscoll had “no public events” from Friday through Sunday, but did not otherwise provide more information ahead of time about any potential travel or commitments.

“The Governor is on a personal trip until Sunday. The LG is attending to a family matter,” Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand said around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

In November, Healey’s office said she would no longer disclose out-of-state travel in advance because of “security concerns.” Her travel plans are instead now included on monthly calendars available to the press and public through records requests after the month has ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

