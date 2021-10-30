Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos at an intimate party in a secluded Turkish cove, reports say

Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos, according to local media. Getty Images

Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting a private party in a secluded Turkish cove, per reports.

He invited billionaire Jeff Bezos and 50 other guests, the Daily Sabah reported.

The party lasted four hours. Guests were reportedly served champagne, sushi, pizza, and local seafood.

Bill Gates, formerly the richest man in the world, invited fellow super-rich billionaire - Jeff Bezos - to a private birthday party in a Turkish cove near Bodrum, according to local media.

The Microsoft founder, who has an estimated net worth of $136bn, celebrated his 66th birthday with Bezos and 50 other guests at Sea Me Beach in Fethiye, beside the Mediterranean, on Wednesday, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.

Guests were helicoptered from Bill Gates's megayacht, Lana, to the secluded and picturesque cove. He is currently renting the yacht for 1.8 million euros per week, according to reports.

The yacht has a gym, jacuzzi, beach club, and swimming pool, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

The Cayman Islands-flagged luxury yacht "Lana" of Microsoft founder Bill Gates is seen anchored off Buyuk Boncuklu Bay in Karagozler neighbourhood in Fethiye district of Turkey's Mugla province on October 27, 2021. Ali Riza Akkir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gates has been vacationing along Turkey's coast and visited the popular tourist destination Bodrum last week, per reports.

Gates's birthday celebration lasted for about four hours, according to the Daily Sabah. Local seafood, sushi, and pizza were on the menu, with plenty of champagne on offer, the media outlet reported.

Those working at the venue were not allowed to use their phones in order to protect attendees' privacy, the Daily Sabah added.

Bezos reportedly returned to his own yacht, docked in Gökova, by private helicopter. The "Flying Fox," which the former Amazon CEO is believed to own, was previously spotted in Turkey in 2019, Insider reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider